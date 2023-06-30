The yellow bins are back in Bendigo and you know what that means - it's time for a Bendigo Foodshare donation drive.
Starting June 30, the July Food Drive will run at Bendigo supermarkets, with the help of Bendigo Toyota and other local groups, in a month-long effort to fight hunger in Central Victoria.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said more and more people are being pushed into food poverty every day, as they struggle with the costs of living continuing to rise.
"This year we have seen skyrocketing food costs, increased fuel prices, rising interest rates, causing house and rental prices to go through the roof, bill shock, and more, with no relief in sight," she said.
"Many coming forward for help have never had to reach out before in their lives, families with two adults working full time.
"One in 3 people struggling to meet their food needs are new to the situation."
Bendigo Foodshare supports more than 70 organisations across central Victoria who help feed around 13,000 people each week.
The organisation is calling on those that have the means to donate food during the July Food Drive and help Bendigo Foodshare respond to these escalating challenges.
"We know lots of people in central Victoria would like to help, and our food drive is a really simple and effective way to do just that," Ms Murphy said.
"We're asking the community to donate pantry staples into the specially marked yellow bins located throughout July in supermarkets across Bendigo.
"Our November flood relief food drive yielded nearly 6000kg of donated food and we would love to see this record broken this drive."
Bendigo Marketplace centre manager Tracey McMaster said it was an honour to support the cause.
"There would be a lot of people that walk through our doors and you wouldn't know they were struggling," she said.
"You know what you donate will go back into the community
The community is also being encouraged to hold their own food drive at work, home, school or community group.
Donations (both fresh and pantry items) can be dropped off to Bendigo Foodshare's warehouse at 2/43 Havilah Road, Long Gully between 9am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.
Financial donations can be made via Bendigo Foodshare's website at bendigofoodshare.org.au
More information and resources can be found at bendigofoodshare.org.au/fooddrive
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
