A documentary chronicling the transportive journey of seven Indigenous students at Geelong Grammar School will be screened at Bendigo Library as part of NAIDOC Week.
The screening of OFF COUNTRY, supported by non-for-profit Intereach and in collaboration with Bendigo NAIDOC Week Committee and Bendigo Library, sheds light on the personal stories of the students navigating a world "off country" during their time at the prestigious Victorian school.
The film showcases the resilience, aspirations, and the challenges the First Nations characters face, while aiming to foster audience understanding, dialogue, and, ultimately positive change within Australian communities, according to Intereach.
Intereach Co-CEO Yvette Buhagiar said the film would spearhead conversations about Indigenous experiences, and that screenings were open to all members of the community.
"These screenings will create conversation about Indigenous experiences, and education, and will relate to many of our communities," Ms Buhagiar said.
These screenings will bring a youth perspective to life, education and family, and we are proud to support these film events during NAIDOC Week."
OFF COUNTRY screens at Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo on Saturday, July 8 between 12.30pm - 2.30pm. Admission is free.
