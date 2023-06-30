Bendigo Advertiser
OFF COUNTRY film screening at Bendigo Library for NAIDOC Week

GR
By Gabriel Rule
June 30 2023 - 11:00am
The promotional poster for OFF COUNTRY. Picture supplied
A documentary chronicling the transportive journey of seven Indigenous students at Geelong Grammar School will be screened at Bendigo Library as part of NAIDOC Week.

