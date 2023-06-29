Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Victoria hit by a 4.6 magnitude early morning earthquake

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Melbourne's have felt a 4.6-magnitude quake that hit regional Victoria. (David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS)
Residents in Melbourne's have felt a 4.6-magnitude quake that hit regional Victoria. (David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake has rattled residents in regional Victoria, with thousands of people feeling the early morning tremor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.