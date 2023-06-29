New mares series creates excitement

A NEW race series for mid-class pacing mares - involving Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill - is set to make its mark on the harness racing calendar this winter.
Known as the Heidi George Classic, the series has been initiated by Kyabram standardbred stud Llowalong Farms.
The first of two series heats will be run at Echuca on July 18, followed by a qualifier at Swan Hill on July 26.
The $20,000 final will be run at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on August 2.
Winners across the series will not only be competing for increased prizemoney, but presentation rugs and free services to one of the stallions on Llowalong stud's classy 2023 roster.
The inaugural Heidi George Classic winner will also receive an etched crystal decanter trophy.
Llowalong Farms principal Dr Kath McIntosh said the series offered an opportunity for mid-class pacing mares to make their mark across an often quiet winter racing period.
"It's so important for the broader industry to support mare and filly racing as it ensures we have viable commercial markets for fillies and sets up a progression to the breeding barn where all our race stock comes from," she said.
"Llowalong Farms is proud to contribute through our support of this series, and with the addition of a stallion service to each winner, hopefully we can encourage owners to have a go at breeding this season too."
The Heidi George Classic is named after McIntosh's two daughters, who are both avid equestriennes and harness racing fans.
Llowalong Farms' 2023 roster includes freshman sire King Of The North for his first season down under, as well as the Australian pacing star with all-American bloodlines Poster Boy.
Dr McIntosh announced the stud had also committed to continuing its $400,000 stallion bonus.
It will see state futurity-eligible progeny by a select list of Llowalong sires able to add a $100,000 bonus to the state's major stakes two-year-old races.
