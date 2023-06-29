New mares series creates excitement

Bendigo Advertiser
Heidi George Classic set for debut

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 8:40am
A NEW race series for mid-class pacing mares - involving Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill - is set to make its mark on the harness racing calendar this winter.

