Bendigo Trades' Hall lit up with faces of Aboriginal Elders

By Ben Loughran
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 4:00am
Aunty Anne Conway with her portrait projected on Trades Hall. Picture by Darren Howe.
Forty-five Aboriginal Elders have been honoured this NAIDOC Week by having pictures of their faces projected onto the side of the Bendigo Trades Hall.

