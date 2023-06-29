Forty-five Aboriginal Elders have been honoured this NAIDOC Week by having pictures of their faces projected onto the side of the Bendigo Trades Hall.
The Elders, who are either from Dja Dja Wurrung country or have a strong connection to the land, each chose to be a part of the lights display on June 29.
The event was created as the theme of NAIDOC Week 2023 is 'For Our Elders' and seeks to recognise the very important role they play in both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal society.
Bendigo NAIDOC committee secretary, Suzie Luke, said it was an amazing turn out of volunteers for the light show and each Elder had an amazing story to tell.
"It was basically a general call out to community, any Elders that were born on Djaara country or lived in the Bendigo area were invited to take part," she said.
"(Forty-five) is a brilliant number and because it was very kind of short timeline in the organisation."
Ms Luke said there was also art work projected on the wall of the trades hall to show off some of the best pieces that have been created by Indigenous artists from Dja Dja Wurrung country.
"We recognise there are Elders past and present and we just wanted to be really respectful and honour those Elders," she said.
Ms Luke wanted to thank each and every Indigenous Elder would participated in the lights show event for this years' NAIDOC Week.
"All of the Elders who took part in this were so generous with their time, with their interviews," she said.
"They spent a long time telling their stories and just really, really generous, really incredible.
"We just really wanted to honour them."
Other NAIDOC events scheduled for the week ahead include a flag raising ceremony on June 30, Elders portraits on July 3 and 'connect to the earth' workshops on July 4.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
