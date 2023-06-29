Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Buloke Shire councillor says budget does not help ratespayers

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:05pm, first published June 29 2023 - 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Buloke Shire has adopted its 2023/24 budget. Picture by Alex Gretgrix.
The Buloke Shire has adopted its 2023/24 budget. Picture by Alex Gretgrix.

A Buloke Shire councillor has torched the adopted budget for the next financial year at a special council meeting on June 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.