A Buloke Shire councillor has torched the adopted budget for the next financial year at a special council meeting on June 27.
Mount Jeffcott Ward elected official Councillor Daryl Warren liked the local government's new financial plan to "swiss cheese," saying it did not go far enough to help the base of their rate base; farmers.
Cr Warren was the only elected official from the Buloke Shire to vote against the budget at the meeting citing a particular concern regarding the funding allocated towards road money.
He said he believed his fellow councillors "squandered" the chance to improve the shire for its residents by spending less money on roads.
"Sadly councillors, today we did have the opportunity to build a better Buloke," he said
Cr Warren said he did not understand how there was less money going to be spent on road repairs and infrastructure given rates would rise 3.5 per cent.
He said he did not feel okay with farmers being forced to pay more for less money to go towards fixing the infrastructure they need.
Cr Warren said farmers wanted better roads to help them get to their properties, plant crops and earn a living.
The council had earmarked $5.4 million on roads and budgeted for a range of key initiatives including Wycheproof Wetlands, cabin accommodation projects and the Playspace Trail, with funds to help fix infrastructure and help with community wellbeing.
On the rate rise, mayor Alan Getley has previously said the council was trying to balance issues with inflation and rising construction costs.
"This decision has been made with the goal of balancing the needs of our community with the financial sustainability of our organisation, he said.
Cr Warren said the council should have gone back to the drawing board rather than wait until the back half of the year to assess questions about how money would be allocated.
"In the budget itself, I suppose the out clause is that council can consider in September, as party of the quarterly financial statements, any changes to the budget," he said.
"However, it does not give me any comfort to think that we have to wait until September, October to find out where our budget actually sits."
No councillor voiced any support of Cr Warren's view.
Before Cr Warren spoke, Cr Bernadette Hogan said the budget was "fantastic" under the circumstances faced by the shire and would allow them to carry over vital services for the next financial year.
All other councillors voted to adopt the 2023/24 budget.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
