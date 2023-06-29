Football preview, tips, how they match-up - NCFL, HDFNL, LVFNL

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE - ROUND 11
ST ARNAUD VS NULLAWIL
A thrilling six-point loss to reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem last weekend has done no harm to the Maroons' premiership credentials.
They have the perfect chance to get back on track on Saturday with an easy kill against St Arnaud ahead of their bye next week.
With premiership captain Brett Barker on the sidelines, Jordan Humphreys has taken the reins, and the speedy midfielder half-back might have a new role upon the leadership duties.
Down by 20 points at three-quarter-time last week, Humphreys was swung forward in the last and kicked four to almost drag his side over the line.
Last time: Nullawil 20.11 (131) def St Arnaud 3.2 (20)
BIRCHIP-WATCHEM VS SEA LAKE NANDALY
The biggest game of the year so far in the NCFL.
Reigning premiers, Birchip-Watchem has built into its season nicely after a slow start having won six of its last seven leaving it primed to take on the league juggernaut.
The Bulls are the only side to have come close to the Tigers in 2023 with a one-kick game in round two.
This is the truest test of just how good the Tigers are - win, and it's hard to see where they'll lose a game in the regular season.
Last time: Sea Lake Nandaly 12.8 (80) def Birchip-Watchem 10.14 (74)
BOORT VS CHARLTON
It has been a disappointing month for the Magpies, having failed comfortably in all three of its tests against the top sides.
They would have to run the table to make finals from here but get a perfect chance to gain some confidence against Charlton on Saturday.
The Magpies' inability to score in the past month has been glaring, putting up totals of 35, 43 and 26 in three of its four games.
You'd expect them to see a decent score on the board Saturday night, but it would mean little against Charlton.
Last time: Boort 19.16 (130) def Charlton 7.5 (47)
WEDDERBURN VS WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT
A season-defining clash for both clubs.
Lose and finals are most likely out of reach, with both sides two wins from a top-four spot.
The Redbacks pulled a mid-season coup last week, signing former Sunraysia Football League inter-league player Jackson McEwen who joined brother Mitchell at the club.
He made an immediate impact and was voted as the Redbacks' best in its win over Charlton.
Whether he can make a difference in a charge towards finals, we'll wait and see, but there's a sense the signing might have breathed life into what has been a faltering season at Donaldson Park.
Last time: Wycheproof-Narraport 16.8 (104) def Wedderburn 9.11 (65)
LODDON VALLEY LEAGUE - ROUND 12
BL-SERPENTINE VS PYRAMID HILL
Second seed in the LVFNL is up for grabs this weekend when the Bears and Bulldogs do battle.
The Bulldogs weren't overly impressive against the struggling Calivil last weekend being only four goals up at the final change.
That could be down to it being their first game in 21 days, but their class shone through in the last, piling on eight goals to none.
A sluggish start against the Bears will yield far worse consequences, with Justin Laird's men being the leagues form side outside of Marong.
The Bears are on a five-game winning streak but will be without gun midfielder Darcy Poulter for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 17.17 (109) def BL-Serpentine 16.5 (101)
NEWBRIDGE VS MARONG
This one could get very ugly, with the irrepressible Panthers showing no signs of relenting.
The sugar hit of the return to Riverside Park has subsided for the Maroons, and they'll be faced with what is arguably one of the most daunting tasks in country footy.
It's a matter of when not if Panthers full forward Brandyn Grenfell kicks 100 goals for the second year on the trot.
He currently sits on 67 goals from ten games.
Last time: Marong 32.23 (215) def Newbridge 2.1 (13)
BRIDGEWATER VS INGLEWOOD
While safety in the top five is already secure for both sides, if they wish to snatch a double chance from the Bulldogs or Bears, this is simply a must-win game.
This clash doesn't need extra spice added, but for the first time in a generation, the Blues can take it up to their neighbours and, in round three, broke their 15-year drought against them.
The Blues have lost three of its last four - all against the top three clubs - but they aren't the first and won't be the last to suffer a 100-point plus smashing from the Panthers as they did last week.
Bridgewater is heading in of a pair of unimpressive wins against bottom three sides Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo, but expect the Mean Machine to come out firing in this fourth versus fifth clash as they'll still be smarting from their loss to the Blues from earlier in the year.
Last time: Inglewood 15.13 (103) def Bridgewater 11.4 (70)
MITIAMO VS MAIDEN GULLY YCW
A perfect chance for the Superoos and Eagles to notch up a rare win in 2023.
The Superoos can be confident in its recent performances getting within three goals of both Bridgewater and the Bears.
They should be fresh coming off the bye against an Eagles side who haven't won since round six.
The Eagles recorded one of its two wins so far this season against the Superoos in round three by 54 points.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 19.13 (127) def Mitiamo 11.7.73
HEATHCOTE DISTRICT LEAGUE - ROUND 11
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER VS HEATHCOTE
Second-place Heathcote would have likely ticked this one off when the fixture came out in pre-season, but now it looms as a danger game against the much-improved Bombers.
Shannon Keam's men have won three of their last five and lost by only four goals at White Hill last weekend.
Whether gun Saint forward Corey Grindlay plays or not is the main storyline heading into this one, with the big forward sent for scans this week on a potential finger or knuckle injury.
Don't be surprised if the Bombers pull off an upset here, but the Saints should get the chocolates if they play anywhere near their best.
Last time: Heathcote 22.11 (143) def Leitchville-Gunbower 5.10 (40)
COLBINABBIN VS ELMORE
It was a disappointing result last time for the Bloods, who gave Huntly its first win of the season.
Hard to imagine they'll get a better chance for a win for the rest of the season than this week against the Grasshoppers, who have two wins themselves.
The Grasshoppers did put in an impressive showing against Heathcote last week before eventually falling by 13 points.
The teams played out a tight battle in round two, where the Grasshoppers prevailed by seven points.
Last time: Colbinabbin 8.11 (59) def Elmore 7.10 (52)
HUNTLY VS MOUNT PLEASANT
A huge win for the Hawks last week, but they face a far sterner test this Saturday against the Blues.
The Blues recorded a great win of their own in round ten knocking off North Bendigo for its first loss of the season.
An expected win here for the Blues, will see them jump into third with White Hills having the bye.
For the Hawks faithful, all they'll be asking for is the boys to show the same fight they did last week and hopefully be competitive, unlike in the round two contest against the Blues.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 32.25 (217) def Huntly 12.3 (75)
LBU VS NORTH BENDIGO
Match of the round as the reigning premiers prepare to take on top of the ladder.
The Bulldogs suffered its first loss of 2023 last week and face another tough assignment away to the Cats.
The Cats have yet to find any consistency in their campaign, with the bye coming at the wrong time last week after winning the two previous contests, including a thrilling win over the Blues.
If the game can be anywhere near as good as it was between these teams in round two, then we're set for a cracker.
Last time: North Bendigo 18.7 (115) def LBU 16.9 (105)
