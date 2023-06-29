Bendigo races information and track records

This article is in partnership with neds.com.au
If you're a fan of horse racing, then you're likely familiar with the excitement that comes with attending a race at the Bendigo Racecourse. Located in the beautiful city of Bendigo, Victoria, this racecourse has been hosting thrilling races since its inception in 1858.
In this comprehensive guide, we'll take you through the features of the Bendigo Racecourse and share some of the impressive track records held by the best horses to have graced its turf. The Bendigo race information you will get here will help you get to know Bendigo race days better.
The Bendigo Racecourse, also known as the Bendigo Jockey Club, is situated just 150 km away from Melbourne and spans across 352 acres of picturesque land. It is home to a world-class turf track, which is widely reputed for its excellent drainage system and well-maintained surface. This ensures that even in adverse weather conditions, the races can go on without any hindrance.
The Bendigo Racecourse features a spacious, right-handed track that measures 1,995 meters in circumference and 22 meters in width. The long, roomy home straight measures 400 meters, allowing horses to showcase their speed and stamina.
Throughout the year, the Bendigo Jockey Club hosts over 20 race meetings, with the most prestigious event being the Bendigo Cup. The Bendigo Cup is a Group 3 race held in October, where some of Australia's top stayers compete over a distance of 2,400 meters. Other notable events include the Golden Mile Race Day, the Elmore Cup, and the Marong Cup.
Visitors to the Bendigo Racecourse can enjoy modern facilities, including the Silks Dining Room, which offers a fine dining experience with panoramic views of the racecourse. There are also several bars and lounges for racegoers to relax and socialise. For families, the racecourse offers a safe and fun environment with a designated children's play area.
Throughout its history, the Bendigo Racecourse has witnessed some exceptional performances from horses that have gone on to etch their names in the annals of racing history. Let's take a look at some of the remarkable track records held at this prestigious racecourse.
Over the years, Bendigo has seen some fantastic sprinters set the turf alight with their blistering pace. Here are some noteworthy sprint records:
Middle-distance races test a horse's speed and stamina, making them an exciting spectacle for horse racing fans. Here are the notable middle-distance records at the Bendigo Racecourse:
Long-distance races showcase the true mettle of a horse, pushing their endurance to the limit. Here are some of the most impressive long-distance records at the Bendigo Racecourse:
These records stand as a testament to the quality of the horses that have competed at the Bendigo Racecourse and the high standards maintained by the track.
The Bendigo Racecourse has been a mainstay in Australian horse racing for over 150 years, offering world-class facilities and hosting some of the most exhilarating races in the country. Whether you're a seasoned racegoer or new to the sport, a day at the Bendigo Races promises excitement, fun, and a chance to witness history in the making.
From its spacious track layout to the impressive records held by some of the finest horses to have graced its turf, the Bendigo Racecourse continues to be a favourite among horse racing enthusiasts and professionals alike. So, if you haven't yet experienced the thrill of a race day at Bendigo, it's high time you plan a visit to this iconic racecourse.