Herbert returns to form in US ahead of European trip

Lucas Herbert has improved his hopes of qualifying for the PGA Tour FedEx Cup play-offs.
The Bendigo golfer moved from 156th to 136th in the season rankings after finishing tied for 15th at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
The top 70 players at the end of the season qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs, which start on August 10 at the St Jude Championship.
After missing the cut at his previous three events, Herbert made a timely return to form at the Travelers Championship.
The 27-year-old fired rounds of 67, 64, 66, 68 to be 15-under par - eight shots behind winner Keegan Bradley.
Herbert's world-class putting came to the fore. He was ranked third in shots gained putting and tied ninth for total putts for the tournament.
The result lifted Herbert's world ranking from 59th to 52nd.
After a hectic recent schedule, Herbert won't play in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
His next event is likely to be the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club from July 13-16.
The Scottish Open is the week before the final major of the season - The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Herbert has shown a liking for conditions in the United Kingdom
Herbert finished tied for 15th at last year's Open at St Andrews, while he also won the 2021 Irish Open and was tied ninth in the same event last year.
