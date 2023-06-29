Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert returns to form in US ahead of European trip

By Adam Bourke
June 29 2023 - 2:30pm
Lucas Herbert is closing in on a top-50 berth in the golf world rankings.
Lucas Herbert has improved his hopes of qualifying for the PGA Tour FedEx Cup play-offs.

