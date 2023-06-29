Bendigo Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov welcomes the challenge of playing a fellow title contender less than one month out from the NBL1 South play-offs.
The Braves' 17-0 undefeated status goes on the line on Friday night when they travel to Mt Gambier to play the third-placed Pioneers (12-4).
"These are the types of games you want to play leading into finals,'' Alabakov said.
"Now that we've qualified for the finals there's less stress around outcomes and results and it's allowed us to fully become focused on how we're playing and what areas we need to sure up on before the finals."
The Braves will again be without sharp shooter Amy Atwell, who is on Opals duties at the Asia Cup.
Her absence has opened the door for younger players to earn extra minutes on the court.
"Amy (Atwell) is a weapon on the offensive end for us and she spreads the floor with her three-point shooting,'' Alabakov said.
"It's great for all of us in that, firstly, there's now 20 extra shots to go around the rest of the group, which everyone is ready for.
"Secondly, for me as a coach, it's about creatively trying to recreate the time and space we would naturally generate with someone of Amy's gravity on the court using the different skill sets we have.
"Caitlin Richardson has stepped up and had a ripper three games for us in Amy's absence, Poppy Blanch continues to emerge and Meg McCarthy is back from long-term injury and has played some vital minutes for us.
"Milly Wicks has started to take step forwards after being out of the game for a number of years when she was in the top-end of the netball space.
"There's a lot of promising signs in terms of depth on the roster. Those people coming in have had more responsibility and opportunities to shine and that's only going to help our group.
"When Amy comes back we can legitimately go nine (players deep) with confidence for the finals."
Defence will be a key to the Braves' chances on Friday night, with Mt Gambier possessing an impressive offensive game.
"They're pretty deadly from the perimeter, so they're very three-point shooting dominant,''Alabkov said.
"While we have to be hyper alert to the three-point shot, it also gives you one point of failure. When you play that way you live by the sword and die by the sword.
"For us, we'll try to take that away as much as possible and force them into a style of game that stylistically doesn't suit the rhythm they want to play at.
"They'll be a test, but I'd like to think we're a bigger test for them.
"We're a better team and more complete than we were last year and they are, essentially, the same team."
The Braves' men need to upstage the fourth-placed Pioneers to enhance their faint play-off hopes.
The Braves have an 8-9 record and sit in 12th place on the ladder - two wins outside of the top eight.
The Braves have little margin for error in their remaining four games against Mt Gambier (fourth), Nunawading (sixth), Sandringham (third) and Ballarat (10th).
