An increase to child care subsidy eligibility and amount could benefit thousands of families in Bendigo, according to federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.
The federal government announced from July families on a combined income of $120,000 with a child in care three days a week would save about $1700.
The maximum child care subsidy rate would be raised to 90 per cent for families for the first child in care, with higher rates kept for the second and additional children.
Jenny's Early Learning Centre operation manager Sally Hicks said the cap on how much families can earn to access the subsidy would also increased from about $300,000 to about $500,000.
"Anything that can help families reduce any type of cost, and especially childcare which would be a significant cost for a lot of families, is a win for everybody," she said.
Ms Hicks said Jenny's Early Learning Centre staff welcomed the news and had been in regular contact with families about the changes in eligibility.
"We don't want anybody to miss out," she said.
"It's been received extremely well by families, because anything that benefits them benefits us in terms of having access to childcare for families."
Ms Chesters has had personal experience of child care being costly.
She said she knew from talking to families and having two children under five years old how expensive child care was.
"Over the last eight years, child care costs increased by 41 per cent," she said. "This expense has become a significant burden to many Australians struggling to make ends meet.
"More affordable early childhood education and care means more children can access the transformational health and education benefits of foundation years learning no matter their postcode or background."
Families can calculate their child care subsidy at childcaresubsidy.gov.au.
While the increase in subsidy was positive, there was still work to be done to increase staff wages, according to Ms Hicks.
She said conversations were underway between the industry, their representative union, and the federal government.
"The idea that we will be recognised and hopefully wages increase is just the best thing that could happen," she said.
"At the moment we talk about people who are in childcare because they love it and they want the best for children, it's certainly not around how well they're paid."
Ms Chesters said the the federal government has acknowledged educators have been underpaid for the work they do.
"The government is involved, talking about a new industry agreement, a new benchmark for what our educators and teachers should be paid," she said.
"All the sciences is in naught to five are the foundation is, it's where the big milestones are met in terms of developmental goals, so we want to make sure that people in charge of that learning are paid properly."
Ms Chesters said higher wages could encourage more people to join the sector, but also attract people back who have left because of a lack of pay.
