Winter weather won't stop the good times

It is funny how the week begins so slowly, crawling by at the speed of a snail who has completed three marathons, until you blink and it's Thursday.
No shock it's been another cold one, Bendigo has received more than double the June average in rainfall - and with days to spare.
If the winter chill is getting to you, duck down to the newly named Bendigo Artisans Annual Fibre Fair and see all the works that were spun, woven, knitted, crocheted, plus garments and designs for sale.
Perhaps get snuggled in at home and play a bit of eye spy with ABC's new series set in central Victoria, see how well you really know the region.
Or to make the most of the beginning of July, Electric Wonderland in Rosalind Park has been a hit for young, old and all inbetween, we snagged a sneak preview but you can see the real thing until July 9.
Have fun this weekend and stay warm.
