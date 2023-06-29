Bendigo Advertiser

Winter weather won't stop the good times

Updated June 29 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:15am
It is funny how the week begins so slowly, crawling by at the speed of a snail who has completed three marathons, until you blink and it's Thursday.

