The Hockey Australia Under 18s National Championships beckon for a trio of Bendigo's most gifted young players.
Campbell Evans (17), Deacon Evans (18) and Taine Bishop (18) have all been selected in the Victorian Development Team for the Championships starting on Saturday in Hobart.
Campbell Evans plays in goal and hails from Sandhurst Hockey Club but is now a part of the MCC Hockey Section Premier League Squad.
Midfielder Deacon Evans and attacker Taine Bishop have grown up playing together at Strathdale Hockey Club but are now at separate teams in Vic League 1, with Deacon at North West Lighting and Bishop plying his trade for Old Xaverians.
However, that attachment between the pair on the field is still prevalent and a big weapon for their side this tournament, according to Bishop.
"It's definitely evident when we're playing together that there's a connection," Bishop said.
"He doesn't even have to look up and pass the ball - he just knows where I am."
While the three have come through the system together relatively simultaneously, this is the first time they'll be playing in a representative team together.
This aspect of the upcoming tournament has the boys highly excited.
"It's going to be great to play together in a representative team," Deacon Evans said.
"Having three Bendigo boys in the same National Championships side is pretty cool."
Deacon was named in the Vic League team of the year last season as a 17-year-old, highlighting his immense potential.
It's clear he has the respect of his teammates and exudes leadership qualities.
"Deacon has always been a great player for as long as I can remember playing against him," Campbell Evans said.
"I hope he ends up as the captain of our side, as he's a perfect captain figure."
Chances of taking home some silverware aren't high, with the Development Team, in effect being Victoria's reserve side.
But the opportunity to test their mettle against the best our nation has to offer is what's driving the boys to have a break-out tournament.
"It's the twos team, and we play everyone, so it's not like we're going for gold, but we just want to develop heaps because it's all about getting as much experience as we can at the highest level," Deacon said.
"The 21s side is our next step after this tournament, so this is a big Championships for us to show what we're capable of."
Two other players from the region are also set to showcase their abilities, with St Arnaud's Duncan Jackson playing in the top Victorian side and Wedderburn's Shelby Giorlando in the Under 18 Women's Development Team.
North West Lighting junior coordinator Angela Poxon says it's an exciting time with the talent coming through the region.
"It's awesome we've got five kids from regional teams making state sides," she said.
"It's great for the younger kids to see there is a pathway they can take, and it's not just metro players making these squads."
The Victorian Development Team begins its campaign against Western Australia Gold.
