Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Trio selected for Hockey Australia Under 18s National Championships

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campbell Evans (left), Deacon Evans and Taine Bishop are all set for their trip to Hobart for the Under 18s National Championships. Picture by Darren Howe
Campbell Evans (left), Deacon Evans and Taine Bishop are all set for their trip to Hobart for the Under 18s National Championships. Picture by Darren Howe

The Hockey Australia Under 18s National Championships beckon for a trio of Bendigo's most gifted young players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.