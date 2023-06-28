With the Greater Bendigo area expected to become older and older as the city moves into the future the city council have taken steps to make life as easy as possible for elderly residents.
At its ordinary council meeting on June 26 the City of Greater Bendigo voted to adopt its positive ageing action plan 2023/25.
The plan received more than 100 submissions during its draft period, and now the last founding member still active on the council's positive ageing advisory committee has thrown her support behind the city's new initiative.
The council aims to hit 35 goals over the next two years encompassing five topics: healthy and well, able to participate, connected to culture and community, safe and secure and liveable.
Ruth Hosking OAM has been a member of the advisory committee since its foundation 13 years ago and said the plan is fantastic for the city's elderly residents.
As in the title of the plan, it hopes to help the more elderly residents of the city understand where there is support, what the support is and what will happen in the future for the city.
Mrs Hosking especially commended how easy to digest the report would be for older people.
"I was delighted with the easy-to-read report that was produced and the terminology used makes it attractive to encourage older people to read it," she said.
"To see what the city council would like to do over the next two years, it will benefit all of us.
"The item particularly was the service navigate staff provision."
In the healthy and well category of the plan outlines how service navigators will be available to older residents who are seeking to change their home service, aged care or disability service.
Mrs Hosking said although the plan was great overall there would be some areas which she would ask the council to expand upon.
"I will be recommending that in the assisting with education of the older people that a university preferred age being included," she said.
"As well as the libraries and the Community House organisation.
"I am very pleased to see that (the council) have provided financial service support.
The Greater Bendigo council predicts the population of multiple areas of the city including Kangaroo Flat, East Bendigo and Eaglehawk will have 30 percent or more of its residents aged 60 or over.
This already adds onto the fact the city as a whole already has a quarter of its population aged 65 or older.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
