Police will continue to guard a prison escapee with a broken leg who is confined to her room at Bendigo hospital after an application to shift responsibility for her custody to Corrections Victoria was only part heard in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
The court heard on Wednesday that police officers were currently "sitting at the door of the hospital" guarding Jodie Toulmin, who was expected to remain there for two weeks, but police wanted Corrections Victoria, "whose custody she escaped from", to take over the task.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Magistrate Megan Aumair stood the matter down on Wednesday to give Corrections Victoria an opportunity to participate in discussions about the situation but the hearing wasn't resumed.
Toulmin was remanded to appear in court in August.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.