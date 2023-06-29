Bendigo Advertiser
Jodie Toulmin remains under police guard in Bendigo hospital

By Jenny Denton
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Bendigo hospital. Picture by Glenn Daniels
Police will continue to guard a prison escapee with a broken leg who is confined to her room at Bendigo hospital after an application to shift responsibility for her custody to Corrections Victoria was only part heard in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

