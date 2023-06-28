On a quiet road in Longlea, Lisa Howard can be found handknitting garments and creating new patterns to inspire fellow crafters.
Her passion began many years ago, she said, when she bred a flock of Corriedale-mix sheep on her property and had their wool commercially spun.
"It was the intrinsic sense of having the sheep in the paddock and looking after them, the good and bad that happens when you're raising animals, and then to actually do something with the fleece," she said.
"To have it spun and use it and then look at a garment and to say 'that comes from the sheep in my paddock' is very satisfying."
Howard runs her textile company Pure Wool Hand Knits from home, and has been involved with the Bendigo Artisans Festival at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show for about eight years.
The festival, now in its tenth year, was on the brink of being discontinued after being ravaged by COVID-19 complications.
But Howard and other passionate knitters, crocheters and weavers bound together to save it.
Now, with a new name and three new textile makers the Bendigo Artisans Annual (BAA) Fibre Fair is back and bigger than ever.
"We made it happen last year in a small way, but we wanted to rebuild it with a new name this year and three new artisans from the regions," Howard said. "It's really broadened out the range of wears that we can showcase.
"The event's been something that a lot of people are passionate about, and the original founders of the festival shared the same passion that we do, and we are wanting it to continue."
Crafts would include works that were spun, woven, knitted, crocheted, with garments and designs for sale.
The BAA Fibre Fair is on from July 14 to 16 at the North Bendigo Bowls Club hall. Entry is $2.
