Karen refugee Paw K'Mwee Wah said having a laptop would help with her studies, job opportunities and sponsoring her family to come to Australia.
She is one of 17 Karen and Hazara students who have been gifted donated laptops as part of a digital literacy course run by Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services.
Wah, who works at JL King and Co, said the laptop would help her with her Bendigo TAFE English language course, communication including email, and writing a resume.
She arrived in Australia seven months ago after her cousin sponsored her, and said she was glad to be in Bendigo and not in her refugee camp at the Thailand-Myanmar border.
"I really wanted to be here," she said. "Compared to camp, we had less opportunity and not really good education as here. There is more than a lot here as there is at the refugee camp."
At the 2021 Census, there were just under 1600 people who spoke Karen at home living in Bendigo.
There have been more than 100,000 Karen people living in camps on the Thailand-Myanmar border, displaced as a result of insurgency against Myanmar's military dictatorship.
It was estimated in 2021 there were about 150 Hazara refugees living in Bendigo, who have fled Afghanistan as a result of the Taliban persecuting Hazaras.
Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services team leader for education Robyn Matthews said the organisation was committed to supporting new arrivals to Bendigo.
She said the digital literacy program was designed to support Karen and Hazara people through things native English speakers may take for granted.
"They've learnt things that we take for granted like copy and pasting links and pictures, and attaching things to emails to be able to send," she said.
"We've been working in Google Docs as well to be able to create documents and projects that can then tie into employment skills, such as creating a resume or writing a cover letter."
Ms Matthews said without laptops the digital literacy program couldn't run.
"We've been wanting to run a digital literacy program for multicultural communities, but it's been really hard to get off the ground because it's hard to teach skills that there's no continuity of them being able to use at home," she said.
"Most of the community have a phone, but it's really hard to teach on a phone because every phone's different, and we as an organisation simply didn't have enough laptops to be able to teach those skills within the office itself.
"So having these donations has enabled us to create a basic digital literacy program, which we've had community members from the Karen community and the Hazara community join."
Laptops were donated by Elders Rights Advocacy and the state government's Department of Education.
They were handed over to people who completed the 10-week digital literacy course at a ceremony on Wednesday morning.
