Karen and Hazara refugees living in Bendigo gifted laptops

By Jonathon Magrath
June 29 2023 - 5:00am
Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Service digital literacy course participants May and Mu Moo with a donated laptop. Picture by Darren Howe
Karen refugee Paw K'Mwee Wah said having a laptop would help with her studies, job opportunities and sponsoring her family to come to Australia.

