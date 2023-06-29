Bendigo Advertiser
Sex offender Samuel Anthony Hunter sentenced despite diagnosis

Updated June 29 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:00pm
Serious sex offender Samuel Anthony Hunter may die of terminal cancer in prison. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A central Victorian serious sex offender is likely to die in jail after being sentenced to seven years in prison, with three years and six months non-parole.

