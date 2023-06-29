A central Victorian serious sex offender is likely to die in jail after being sentenced to seven years in prison, with three years and six months non-parole.
Samuel Anthony Hunter, 46, received the sentence in the County Court sitting in Bendigo on Wednesday after pleading guilty to 12 charges including six counts of the sexual penetration of a child.
Hunter was given five to 10 years to live in 2015 following a cancer diagnosis and the court heard earlier this week he was "living on borrowed time".
Hunter, who was diagnosed with terminal multiple myeloma in 2015 and testicular cancer in 2017, has served 436 days including Wednesday.
The court heard Hunter was remorseful for his actions which saw him charged with:
Hunter also pleaded guilty to 14 summary charges for committing an indictable offence while on bail.
The court heard he told that victim to withdraw her claim because he said "it was all bulls**t" before assaulting her again.
He proceeded to see that victim on a daily basis until his arrest on April 21 when he eventually admitted his crimes, though he denied assaulting a victim when she was asleep or unconscious following drug use.
Defence lawyer Jacob Kantor said his client had pleaded guilty, shown remorse and had no priors for sexual offences.
Mr Kantor painted a picture of a disrupted childhood during which Hunter was exposed to domestic violence.
Mr Kantor also told the court to consider Hunter's Indigenous heritage when sentencing and the impact of custody.
In addition to Hunter's cancer, he is also on medication for a heart issue that caused him to develop heart failure in 2021.
She said the offending was "very serious", "highly corrupting" and highlighted graphic details of crimes she said amounted to "degrading conduct".
The court heard Hunter began using cannabis when he was 15, and used three to five grams of cannabis daily until his arrest last year.
He also began using methylamphetamine at age 16 and has a history of intravenous drug use.
Hunter has a criminal record dating back to 1996 with convictions for drugs, weapons, driving, cruelty to animals and family violence offences.
Letters of support were given to the court from members of Hunter's family who were present to support him.
Judge Hassan said Hunter's sister said he was a "loving, loyal family man" while his mother said he had shown remorse for his actions.
His mother said Hunter had helped care for her, despite his own illness, as she battled late stage emphysema.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
