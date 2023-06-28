New NBN technology implemented across the region will allow faster speeds for residents, while a federal member said 2026 Commonwealth Games internet connectivity will centre around increased telco capacity.
Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland and Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters announced the implementation of the Sky Muster Plus Premium technology to the benefit of around 3,300 Bendigo residents.
"Where previously we had capped services and metered data usage, this (technology) enables residents to access 100 megabyte per second speeds," Minister Rowlands said.
According to Ms Chesters, the new technology would have real-world effects on the Bendigo workers across industry - from farmers to surgeons.
"Our farmers want to be able to connect and do lot of modern farming, via their apps and their phones and this allows them to do that," Ms Chesters said.
"Reliable internet is critical, I still get messages on Facebook and text messages from people 'I have to go into the hospital at four o'clock in the morning because I just can't get the speeds I need'."
"And being able to see the x-rays at home before they head in, being able to do that work from home is really welcomed."
The federal government is in the process of a $480 million investment to upgrade NBN Fixed Wireless Services across the region, with the Sky Muster upgrade meaning those who remain on satellite will not experience a reduced service, the minister said.
When it comes to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the minister said government was actively planning in tandem with telcos to ensure increased mobile capacity is available with the influx of people to Bendigo.
Ms Chesters said government was aware of the necessary bandwidths to support the games' crowds, and was aware of time constraints surrounding technology rollouts pre-event.
"We know that if we have a concert out at the Showgrounds the network really struggles," she said.
"And from experience we know we need to have the technology ready for the Commonwealth Games."
