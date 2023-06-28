A leading Aboriginal organisation has called for a larger role in state water policy, management and water entitlements.
Djaara has revealed it wants more involvement in the creation of water policy as they and many other Aboriginal peoples had been excluded from water management decisions and access to water rights since colonisation.
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter said it was imperative for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be consulted when drawing up water policy.
"Since colonisation, management decisions have caused irreparable damage to our rivers,lakes and swamps," he said.
"We have been unable to fulfil our cultural obligations to care for waterways, because we have been excluded from participation in water management.
"Restoring Traditional Owner water rights is well overdue."
Mr Carter said Djaara's water strategy Dhelkunyangu Gatjin, 'working together to heal water' was released on Wednesday.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
