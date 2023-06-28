Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

St Francis Under 12 Etta Place makes the Victorian squad

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 28 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Etta Place has been selected in the Victorian 12 and Under Girls team for the School Sports Australia Carnival for the second year running. Picture contributed
Etta Place has been selected in the Victorian 12 and Under Girls team for the School Sports Australia Carnival for the second year running. Picture contributed

St Francis Junior Football Club under 12 Etta Place continues to turn heads on the football field in what could be the start of a promising career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.