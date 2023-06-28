St Francis Junior Football Club under 12 Etta Place continues to turn heads on the football field in what could be the start of a promising career.
Place has been selected in the Victorian 12 and Under Girls team for the School Sports Australia Carnival being held in Lavington, NSW, this August.
It's the second year in a row she has made the team being part of the inaugural under 12s girls championships last year, which Victoria won.
After getting through two rounds of cuts and a showcase game, Place is ready to defend her side's title and display her talents.
"Last year, the standard was unbelievable, and it was a challenge playing against the best players in the country, but she did very well, and the experience has definitely given her confidence heading into this year's process," Etta's father, Adam Place said.
In the showcase game that pitted the best 50 players from the age group in Victoria Place was named captain of the Victoria White side.
Adam Place said seeing his daughter leading a side in a Victorian guernsey was an extremely proud moment.
"It was a wonderful experience as a parent to see her leading the best footballers in the state," he said.
Hayden McDonnell coached Place at St Francis last season and says her development as a leader is beginning to shine through.
"I've been the runner recently, and she's starting to have the confidence to tell her teammates where to run and how to setup, but I'd say her best leadership quality is how she plays the game," McDonnell said.
"Getting a taste of playing for Victoria last year has given her a sense that there's something in this for her, and I wouldn't be surprised if she gets put in a leadership role this tournament."
Place is one of only a few girls in St Francis's BJFL under 12A side.
She has played against boys for most of her junior career to date, which has helped her immensely in preparation for the carnival, according to McDonnell.
"She plays with the boys, and the boys have always treated her as an equal, which has helped her develop as a footballer and not have a mindset of wondering whether should I be playing with the girls," McDonnell said.
Playing as a half-back under McDonnell last season Place has moved into more of a midfield role in 2023 at St Francis, but it's her versatility that is one of her great strengths.
Place played in the ruck in the Victoria White vs Victoria Blue game.
"She's one of those kids that naturally reads the play and can be put in various positions," McDonnell said.
Place is also an avid Basketballer, and her hero is duel sport athlete Tessa Lavey of the Bendigo Spirit and Richmond AFLW side.
She'll continue to train with the squad in Melbourne over the next month before heading up with her family to play five games in six days.
The carnival begins for Victoria on Sunday, August 6, against Western Australia.
