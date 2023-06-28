Affectionately known as the beating heart of its suburb, the Golden Square Pool has claimed a top prize at an industry awards event.
The pool received the Facility Management - seasonal 2022 award at the Aquatics and Recreation Victoria Awards Gala, held last week in Melbourne.
The award acknowledged the organisation's impact on the community, its strategic direction, and its retention community involvement post-pandemic.
MORE NEWS:
President Sam Kane said he was proud of the pool's volunteers, staff and supporters who rallied in 2012 to save the pool, after the City of Greater Bendigo recommended the facility be decommissioned.
"Ten years ago we had a dream - to save our pool and make it something unique, and now that vision is a reality. Our pool is a special place for our whole community," Mr Kane said.
"To think in 2012 the pool was closed, and a decade later we've been recognised as one of the top managed facilities in the state, is an outstanding achievement for our volunteers - and proves the power of everyday people coming together to achieve something great.
"This recognition is testament to the team's ability to manage the facility to deliver the best outcomes - with our community, who have supported us every step of the way, always at the front our mind."
Mr Kane said the pool had grown into a community hub that was more than just a place to swim.
Last year, the pool hosted their first Festival of Colours - Holi event in collaboration with the Indian Association of Bendigo, which was hosted again earlier this year.
There have been more than 152,000 visits to the centre since 2013, with more than 250 volunteers and 18 employed staff.
OTHER NEWS:
The 2022-23 pool manager Kirsten Boyd said it was a team effort to run the facility and its programs.
"The introduction of many new and wonderful programs to an already existing amazing facility has really made a difference to our community impact and sets us apart from other facilities," she said.
"This is something we can all take pride in."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.