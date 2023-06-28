Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Mia Harvey appointed captain of Victoria Country under-16 girls

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Point guard Mia Harvey will captain Victoria Country at the national under-16 championships. Picture by Darren Howe
Point guard Mia Harvey will captain Victoria Country at the national under-16 championships. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Braves junior Mia Harvey will lead Victoria Country into battle in next week's Australian Under-16 Basketball Championships in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.