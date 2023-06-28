Bendigo Braves junior Mia Harvey will lead Victoria Country into battle in next week's Australian Under-16 Basketball Championships in Perth.
Harvey, who celebrates her 15th birthday next week, has been named captain of the Victoria Country squad.
The talented point guard was selected by the coaching staff to take on the leadership role, with Warrnambool's Eve Covey named vice-captain.
"I'm really excited to lead the team,'' Harvey said.
"It's a great honour to be selected by the coaches to captain the team.
"When I play with Bendigo I try to lead and help the team and, hopefully, I can do the same with Victoria Country in Perth."
Harvey's basketball IQ is one of her greatest strengths.
The teenager represented Vic Country at last year's under-16 titles where the team lost by two points to Vic Metro in the bronze medal game.
"We've done a lot of training and we've done a lot of camps across Victoria - from Warrnambool to Korrumburra and a lot of other places all over the place,'' Harvey said.
"I'm really happy with the way the team is going and I'm excited to see how we go.
"I think we're a chance to win a medal."
Victoria Country is in pool B alongside New South Wales Metro, South Australia Country, Queensland North, Western Australia Metro, Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory.
The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarter-finals.
Victoria Metro and NSW Metro are expected to be the favourites for the gold medal.
Victoria Country has won the under-16 national title three times, the last of which was in 1990.
In comparison, Victoria Metro has won the gold medal 30 times.
"We have different players this year, so it's hard to compare it to last year's team, but I think we'll be strong,'' Harvey said.
"We'll focus on ourselves and concentrate on what we want to do rather than worrying about other teams."
Harvey has left no stone unturned in her preparation for the tournament.
"When I'm not with the state team I'm up here (at the stadium) each morning with Dad getting some shots up,'' Harvey said.
"We get the music going and work on all parts of my game."
Harvey joins a long line of Bendigo Junior Braves' products that have made state teams over the years.
She said she'd received plenty of support from the Bendigo basketball community.
"It's nice how much support I've been given by everyone in Bendigo basketball,'' Harvey said.
"I'm thankful for it."
Victoria Country opens its campaign against the ACT on Sunday night.
