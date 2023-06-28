The Wimbledon Championships have kicked off in London, with the world's top players competing for the coveted silverware.
For the first time, ACM has all live scores and updates of every thrilling point, set and match of the prestigious Grand Slam.
All eyes are on Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who currently regained the men's No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic with his win against Alex de Minaur at the Queen's Club Championship.
Australia's French Open top performer, Thanasi Kokkinakis, was knocked out in the qualifying rounds at Roehampton by Swiss player Leandro Riedi.
Australia's hopes now rest with Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur, while James Duckworth, Rinky Hijikata, and Marc Polmans have also successfully made it through the qualifying rounds.
Australia's top-ranked woman, Ajla Tomljanovic, has withdrawn from the tournament due to a knee injury. In a social media post, she said she needs more time for her knee to fully recover and regain the confidence to perform at her best.
Six Australians are fighting to qualify for the ladies' singles, with Olivia Gadecki and Kimberly Birrell leading the charge.
Tennis veteran Venus Williams has received a wildcard entry, marking her 24th appearance in the Wimbledon singles draw.
Check back for all the latest excitement and surprises from the grass courts.
