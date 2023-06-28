Extra! Extra! A familiar face is going to join more than 30 other central Victorian locals in an upcoming television comedy series airing next week.
Maldon's Stephen Howard secured a spot on the set of ABC's Gold Diggers, which was filmed in the region, and worked in the background for two months.
He said he used his connections in Sydney from his previous on-screen gigs to make it on to the set.
"I've been an extra on shows like Love Child and I knew the casting director for this one, but I went through all the channels like everyone else," he said.
After auditions and costume fittings, Mr Howard found himself in Porcupine Village, or for the purpose of the show, the fictitious town of Dead Horse Gap.
Mr Howard said he was on set a few days a week and could be there for between eight and 10 hours a day.
"Some days were long, you had a lot of down time, but it was worth it," he said.
"I was a bank manager for some parts, but we were also at a funeral or simply walking across in the background."
The show follows Marigold (Danielle Walker) and Gert (Claire Lovering), two sisters who move to the goldfields in the 1850s in the hopes of catching newly-rich men to marry.
Mr Howard said there were moments when everyone could bond.
"When it got to lunchtime, we would all eat together and have a lot of fun," he said.
"There was no divide between the actors and extras or crew, you got to know so many people.
"I remember Claire (Lovering) saying at the end of the day that she was ready to eat and I had to tell her nothing would be open at 8pm (in Maldon). She was shocked."
Mr Howard said it was an exciting time for the region, both during filming and for when the show aired on July 5.
"The accommodation was full and everyone loved the area," he said.
"When you have between 180 to 200 people on set, there's a lot of money going into the towns. It was great to see.
"I think it's going to be a great show."
See if you can spot any other locals when the show airs on ABC and ABC iView on Wednesday, July 5 at 9.10pm.
