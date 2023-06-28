The Under 14 Victoria Baseball Championships is coming to Bendigo this weekend.
Teams from all over the state will head to the Albert Roy Reserve in Eaglehawk, where they'll face one another and a team of local Bendigo boys ready to defend their patch.
Bendigo's team will be coached by the experienced Jayson Strahan of the Falcons Club, who has played over 300 senior games and has driven his Falcons under-16s team to the top of the ladder so far in 2023.
Lachlan Dennis from Strathfieldsaye Dodgers Baseball Club will take on the assistant coaching reigns.
The team has had a short preparation, but by all reports, they are looking forward to the experience of playing against some of the best players in the state.
Players will be restricted to the amount of innings they are allowed to catch and pitch in an effort to reduce injury, which can make the management of a team difficult.
If the pitchers struggle to throw strikes, they can maximise their pitch counts quickly and necessitate pitching changes earlier than usual.
The Bendigo squad has at least eight pitchers and four players that can be used as catchers to limit the danger of the tournament parameters.
Teams will play five to six matches over the two days.
Action will begin at 9.00am each day and finish at 5.00pm.
There will also be an invitational Women's Baseball Tournament hosted by Strathfieldsaye Dodgers Baseball Club this weekend.
The teams competing will be North Eastern Baseball Association, Baseball Victoria Braves, Baseball Victoria Cubs, and Baseball Victoria Royals.
Under 14s Bendigo Squad for Victoria Championships:
Archer Etherton (Bendigo East)
Blake Hando (Strath Dodgers)
Deon Strahan (Falcons)
Ethan Castle (Falcons)
Fletcher Cain (Falcons)
Sioeli Parsons (Strath Dodgers)
Hamish Kelly (Strath Dodgers)
Lilly Kitt (Bendigo East)
Mason Strahan (Falcons)
Riley Harrington (Rangers)
Sean Ralston (Strath Dodgers)
Taylor Hanna (Falcons)
Thomas Ward (Falcons)
Will Eldridge (Strath Dodgers)
Zac Banks-Broome (Bendigo East)
