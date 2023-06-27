Towns ravaged by rainwater in last year's wet spring have been warned again of potential flooding.
An initial minor flood warning has been issued on Tuesday night for the Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham.
The warning area extends as south as Elmore and surrounds, through the western parts of Rochester, near Lockington and up to the Murray River.
In the west the flood warning extends to Koondrook and Barham.
Centred around Echuca Moama the warning then extends east to just south of Cobram.
VicEmergency has warned the public that minor flooding is possible along the Murray River at Barham overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday as floodwaters arrive from upstream.
The Murray River at Barham is at 5.41 metres at the time of writing and rising.
This is below the minor flood level of 5.50 metres but that level may be reached in Barham overnight.
People are reminded to never drive, walk or ride through floodwaters.
Farmers should consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground.
No further flooding is expected in the Avoca River to Charlton, with no significant rainfall forecast in the next few days.
The Avoca River in Charlton peaked at four metres, around the minor flood level, around midnight on Monday into Tuesday.
Stay up to date with the VicEmergency website at emergency.vic.gov.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
