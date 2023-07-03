One count of contravening bail



One count of recklessly causing injury without lawful excuse

Three counts of unlawful assault

Two counts of making a threat to kill

One count of making a threat to inflict serious injury

One count of making use of a carriage service to threaten to kill or cause injury

One count of unlawful assault with a weapon - namely scissors

Two counts of wilful damage of plasterboard walls - one causing $200 damage and the other $500 damage

Two counts of breaching a family violence intervention order

One count of committing an indictable offence - criminal damage - on bail

One count of possession of methylamphetamine or ice