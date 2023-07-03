A man from a small central Victorian town has faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 17 charges including for multiple unlawful assaults to which he pleaded guilty.
The man served 85 days of presentence detention before being released on bail for drug rehabilitation.
He will now complete 18 months on a community corrections order including programs to reduce his reoffending.
The court heard part of his offending involved drug abuse stemming from his trauma after sexual assaults committed by a family member.
The court heard two of his male victims were allegedly sex offenders - and included the man accused of sexually assaulting him as a child.
The other victims attacked or who were present during the man's offending included children and female family members not in any way involved in the sexual offending disclosed to the court.
The man pleaded guilty to the following charges, committed in 2021 and 2022 in multiple small central Victorian towns:
The court heard one victim was a relative accused of sexually assaulting the offender as a child.
One charge of a threat to kill, one of a threat to cause serious injury, one of using a carriage service to threaten to kill and one of breaching a family violence intervention order were directed at this family member.
The court heard a child was also present at the address during some of this offending in which the accused told the victim he was coming to "shoot" him.
One charge of recklessly causing injury and a charge of unlawful assault related to a registered sex offender the man had met.
The man's lawyer said hearing the man was a registered sex offender had "traumatised" the accused.
The court heard he had harassed the victim, striking his jaw and leaving the victim with a split eye.
He was subsequently arrested between September and December in 2022 for this assault.
Other victims of an unlawful assault, the unlawful assault with scissors and a threat to kill were family members in no way tied to sexual assault.
The court heard a child, affected by an intervention order, was also present during some of this offending.
A victim in this offending was grabbed around the throat, victims were threatened with scissors, holes were punched in a wall and a victim was told the accused would "shoot and kill her".
The accused could not recall having scissors and denied holding one of the victim's throats.
The court heard the man is "extremely remorseful" for this offending against his family members who were uninvolved in his allegations of sexual violence.
The court heard the man had since divulged his experience of sexual assault to one of those victims who was present in court to support him.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man had priors for methylamphetamine possession, dealing with the proceeds of crime and contravening bail.
The court heard the man had shown a "remarkable turnaround".
He is medicated for ADHD, PTSD and substance abuse disorder after a significant history of methylamphetamine abuse.
His lawyer said trauma associated with sexual abuse often led to drug use.
The lawyer said despite the seriousness of the offending the man took full responsibility for his crimes and had "turned himself around".
"He wants to keep clean, sober and working," his lawyer said.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said the man had "really stepped up".
"And you had to because you were a drug addled, violent pest," he said.
Magistrate Kelly wished the man good luck in his recovery.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
