Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This beautiful property is situated in desirable McIvor hill precinct. It was designed and built by highly regarded professionals with impressive quality and features.
Licensed estate agent Linda Currie said the property has never been offered for sale. The owner moved into the home in 1977 and has enjoyed many happy years.
Boasting three levels, the front door opens onto a spacious lounge and dining area complete with built-in bar. This area features a sliding door to the covered entertaining area, creating a brilliant connection to the outdoors and the perfect place to relax.
Ample cabinetry and bench space are offered in the kitchen, along with electric cooking appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
On the lower level is an office, a cellar and a powder room. Upstairs you will find a balcony and all the bedrooms including main with walk-in robes and semi-ensuite.
At street level is an oversized double garage with additional storage. Side access is available for your caravan or trailer. Rainwater storage is onsite, as well as a veggie plot, fruit trees and a garden shed. Plenty of space in the backyard for children, pets, games and entertaining.
Solid home, classic features and exciting scope to update and capitalise on this blue-chip location.
