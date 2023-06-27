GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer says consistency has been the most pleasing aspect of the Bulldogs' bright 2023 season form.
Heading into this weekend's BFNL league-wide bye round, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves nicely for another deep finals run.
After making it through to the preliminary final last year, the Bulldogs sit in second position on the ladder just after the halfway mark of the home and away season with an 8-2 record.
One of those losses was against Sandhurst, which sits atop the ladder undefeated, in its pursuit of an unprecedented fifth straight A-grade premiership.
The other was against Kangaroo Flat.
Neither were big losses. The Bulldogs fell by two goals to the Roos at Dower Park in round four and by six goals against Sandhurst at Gisborne in round seven.
Gisborne is the only team to get within single figures of the Dragons this season.
The Bulldogs conquered a potentially tricky challenge at Strathfieldsaye on Saturday, extending their current winning streak to three games.
The Storm brought some more than handy form and momentum of their own into the contest following back-to-back wins over Kyneton and Maryborough and were only a few weeks removed from a stirring draw against fifth-placed South Bendigo.
A 56-34 victory away from home for the Bulldogs was underpinned by more of the same consistency that has been such a prominent feature of their game this season.
They were at their devastating best during a 15-5 third quarter, after leading the Storm by 10 goals at half time.
"It was wet conditions, so the girls had to adjust a little bit, but they were really connected on court and played extremely well," Rymer said.
"I was a little nervous going in as we had Zoe Davies on light duties with a VNL game on Sunday and we didn't have the back up. So it could have been one of those days.
"It was good to come away with the win. The girls were very happy with their game."
Despite not playing a full game, Davies was still one of the most influential players on court, continuing her stellar first season in blue, red and white.
Versatile BFNL representative Kirby Elliott added to her strong body of work this season in the midcourt, while young goal shooter Tori Skrijel was a force to be reckoned with in attack.
"I thought right across the court, everyone did their job," Rymer said.
"But it's been that way all season. Hopefully we can continue to build on that."
The Bulldogs' consistency has earned them a two-point buffer over Castlemaine in third spot, with Kangaroo Flat a further two points back in fourth.
The Roos are the only team currently outside the top three likely to contend for the double chance, unless one of South Bendigo, Kyneton or Strathfieldsaye catches fire, as quickly as one of the incumbents loses form.
Aside from their pair of narrow, but readily reversible losses, Rymer is thrilled with the Bulldogs' overall performance so far.
It is worth noting that some netball followers had predicted a step back for Gisborne this season in the absence of dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Maddy Stewart (overseas), fellow premiership defender Polly Salter (pregnant) and one of last season's star recruits Jordan Cransberg, now plying her trade in the Super Netball league with West Coast Fever.
"We are really happy with what we are building towards," Rymer said.
"Obviously we want to knock off a few more teams over the coming weeks and really maintain that position on the ladder, or even go one better.
"The fact Sandhurst beat Kangaroo Flat (on Saturday) probably puts that out of reach.
"We have Castlemaine coming up and that's going to be a big game for us and Kangaroo Flat not too far away.
"We just need to keep building. We are still working out combinations and trying new things, but the girls are really starting to gel and work out how each other play."
The downside to the weekend was an ankle injury to A-reserve and back-up A-grade goal shooter Tazma Morris.
It was the Bulldogs second major blow in the last month, coming on top of a season-ending knee injury to young defender Charlotte Crook.
Morris and Crook regularly sit on the A-grade bench and are key components in the Bulldogs' amazing top-tier depth.
More encouragingly, goal shooter Rylee Connell was a strong performer in A-reserve's 20-goal win over the Storm in her second game back from an Achilles injury.
Connell was injured in the final minutes of last season's nail-biting preliminary final loss, but has made a sturdy and, all things considered, swift recovery.
The Bulldogs are aiming to play in their first grand final since 2018.
They won their sole BFNL A-grade premiership in 2013.
