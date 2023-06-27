Bendigo East prove too strong for Scots in run fest

Bendigo East (2) recorded a vital win over Scots in Bendigo Baseball Association division one and two action on the weekend.
The 17-12 win came courtesy of a third innings blitz where East smashed 11 runs.
East then blanked Scots in the bottom of the inning to move to a seven-run lead.
Scots came back with four runs in the final innings, but it was too little too late in a disappointing loss, especially after heading into the third innings with a three-run lead.
AJ Power had four hits and pitched two solid innings for East in a best-afield performance.
Bendigo East (1) continued its undefeated run in 2023 with an 18-4 triumph over Falcons (2).
David Ranten had five hits for East, and James Bray threw five solid innings giving up only one run and striking out six, but it was Falcon Nathan Larson who provided the highlight of the game with an unassisted double play.
The game started slowly, with only one run scored in the first two innings, but East showed their class blasting 15 runs from the next two innings to put the game beyond reach.
Elsewhere in division one and two action, Falcons 1 produced a methodical 11-1 win over the Dodgers Tigers.
Darryl Muns kept the Dodgers Tigers hitters off balance, going all eight innings and striking out in seven of them.
Harry Fitzgerald had four hits for the Falcons.
The Dodgers Devils struggled to contain the high-powered Malmsbury offence losing 16-5.
The star of the game was Jamie Kinkade of Malmsbury, who had four safe hits and stole five bases.
In division three, the Dodgers Devils stole its game against the Falcons in the last innings.
Trailing 6-4 heading into the fifth, the Dodgers Devils stormed home to record an 8-7 win.
The Dodgers Hornets also notched up a thrilling 8-7 win taking the lead late in the game against Malmsbury Rangers.
RESULTS 25.6.23:
Division 1 & 2:
Bendigo East (1) 18 def Falcons (2) 4
Falcons (1) 11 def Dodgers Tigers 1
Bendigo East (2) 17 def Scots 12
Malmsbury 16 def Dodgers Devils 5
Division 3:
Dodgers Tigers 20 def Falcons Blue 2
Dodgers Devils 8 def Falcons 7
Dodgers Hornets 8 def Malmsbury Rangers 7
Under 16s:
Dodgers Tigers 9 def Falcons 2
Dodgers Devils 11 drew Bendigo East 11
Under 14s:
Falcons 16 def Dodgers Tigers 8
Dodgers Devils 18 def Bendigo East 13
Under 12s:
Bendigo East Bulls 4 def Scots 3
Bendigo East Bears 18 def Dodgers 13
