A former CFA captain and staple in the community will be on every job firefighters undertake thanks to a touching tribute.
The St Arnaud CFA honoured the late Alan McGee by naming a tanker in his honour over the weekend.
St Arnaud Fire Brigades group communications officer Simon Burge said knowing Mr McGee meant you had a "friend for life".
"His leadership and commitment and passion for the brigade was unmatched," he said.
"He was just infectious, supportive to new members and even to the older ones with his wealth of knowledge."
Mr McGee was a member of the St Arnaud Fire Brigade for 58 years and served in the roles of firefighter, lieutenant, secretary, treasurer and captain before he died in May 2019.
Mr Burge said he had a strong attributes of vision, leadership and enthusiasm soon become apparent after he joined the brigade.
The commemorative naming of a CFA vehicle is only considered by CFA when the member nominated has exhibited a majority of items from a set criteria.
Under the criteria, Mr McGee made a significant contribution to the mission and vision of the CFA, provided diligent service and earnt the respect and trust of their colleagues over a sustained period of time.
He was instrumental in introducing change or innovation to CFA that contributed to the future direction of the organisation and demonstrated leadership of the fire service in improving community safety in Victoria.
He also enhanced the standing of CFA within the Victorian community and adhered to CFA values.
CFA assistant chief fire officer Bernie Fradd and St Arnaud brigade captain Rodney Wilton, along with Mr McGee's family and members of the brigade, gathered on the morning of June 25 to unveil the brigade's lasting tribute.
"The family really loved and appreciated the gesture," Mr Burge said.
