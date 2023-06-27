Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

St Arnaud CFA names tanker after late former captain Alan McGee

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:48pm, first published June 27 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alans sister Mary Young attended the ceremony from Maryborough to honour Alans dedication to CFA and his brigade. Picture supplied
Alans sister Mary Young attended the ceremony from Maryborough to honour Alans dedication to CFA and his brigade. Picture supplied

A former CFA captain and staple in the community will be on every job firefighters undertake thanks to a touching tribute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.