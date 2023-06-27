Riding a bike across the country is not for the faint-hearted, but for Bendigo woman Jo Giudice, it was never about fun.
"I can go across the country, I can have a holiday, I can do that - but these people can't," Ms Giudice said.
The "these people" on Ms Giudice's mind are the one in 45 people living with acquired brain injury (ABI) and 15,000 with spinal cord injuries across Australia.
Aiming to bring public awareness - and spark some research finances - for the little known injuries, Ms Giudice is embarking on an ocean-to-ocean ride from City Beach Perth, Western Australia, to Phillip Island, Victoria.
Through the 40-night, 100-kilometre a day, two-wheel cross-country trek, Ms Giudice is looking to raise $20,000, with funds assisting research into neuropathic pain through the NeuroSurgical Research Foundation.
"The ride is totally doable in my head - my head works in mysterious ways - but it is doable," she said.
'Doing' despite the odds being against you is not a new concept to Ms Giudice, who knows first-hand the impacts ABI and spinal injuries have on sufferers.
"My whole life I have seen spinal cord injury," she said.
"For the last 20-odd years I've seen another family member with an ABI overcome so many challenges."
The hardships Ms Giudice has seen her loved ones conquer as they navigate their injuries further inspires her when she reaches her own hurdles in the ride's gruelling training schedule.
"I've watched these people do it every day for my whole life, getting through things and never giving up," she said.
"You can't just quit on things, you've got to keep going. It's about determination and hope."
Beyond the funding target, Ms Giudice said the choice to ride across Australia - instead of a smaller ride across Victoria - was an effort to show how issues relating to ABI were as big as the country is wide.
"There needs to be money put into acquired brain injury research to give quality of life to people," she said.
"I hope (the ride) provides a little bit of hope that with the awareness raised, something good will come from it."
To donate to Jo Giudice's Ride for a Remedy, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.