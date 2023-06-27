DESPITE the heat and humidity in Northern Marianas, Bendigo athlete Emma Berg kept her cool to strike gold in the open shot put at the Oceania Cup field and track championships.
The 22-year-old who is a three-time national champion achieved a best mark of 15.26 metres to claim victory in the fourth edition of the Oceania Cup.
"It was another great experience to wear the green and gold again and to compete at Oceania level for a third time," Berg said.
"The weather was incredibly hot and humid over there which was a challenge to keep cool and hydrated."
It was not the easiest of preparations for the shot put champion and long-time coach Peter Barrett.
"The lead-up to the cup was crazy," said the South Bendigo Athletics Club member, who is originally from Swan Hill.
"I had COVID, study placements, and I was also injured a few weeks before the competition.
"Peter and I were able to put a few training sessions together and did the best we could to prepare."
In the duel for gold, Berg began with a mark of 14.56m which was followed by a 15.00m put and then 15.26.
Competition was fierce as athletes vie for ranking points ahead of world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"I have made a lot of great friends, not only in the Australian team, but from other teams across the Oceania region," Berg said.
The gun athlete said the support from team managers and a physiotherapist also played a key role in the week leading up to and then throughout the meet.
Among those in Northern Marianas was Peter Barrett.
"He has played such an important role in the success I have and also planning to chase bigger goals in athletics."
There was also fund-raising to help Berg make her way to the Oceania Cup.
"The support I have is amazing."
A goal will be to contest another Oceania Cup which was first held in Vanuatu and then in Samoa and Mackay in Queensland.
For Berg the focus will soon be on another pre-season in the build-up to the 2023-24 field and track season.
"I am aiming to have another great season like I have," Berg said of the run across '22-23, which included representing an Australian under-23 team in England, and a put of 15.15m to win at the national titles in Brisbane last March.
"In the long run I am looking towards the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Regional Victoria. Track and field will be in Ballarat."
Berg's brilliance at shot put and other field disciplines has earned the title as the H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year for Athletics Bendigo on several occasions.
