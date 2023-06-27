Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo Athletics Club's Emma Berg scores shot put gold at Oceania Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:34am
Emma Berg continues to go from strength-to-strength, winning shot put gold at the Oceania Cup in the Northern Marianas.
DESPITE the heat and humidity in Northern Marianas, Bendigo athlete Emma Berg kept her cool to strike gold in the open shot put at the Oceania Cup field and track championships.

