Bendigo's own Jordan and Bird take home silverware

Two of Bendigo's brightest young stars in the pool were recognised for their hard work at Swimming Victoria's annual awards night on Friday.
Aspiring 2024 Paris Olympian Cameron Jordan won the Allen Blue Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding country swimmer in 2022-23.
It was the second year in a row Jordan has won the accolade, and it comes after a tough season in the water where he was battling a leg injury.
Bendigo East coach and Cameron's father, John Jordan, said it was a big accomplishment for Cameron to back up his 2021-22 season.
"It's a pretty significant achievement to go back-to-back," John Jordan said.
"He's done some personal bests, but the second half of the season was a bit more challenging as he was battling some leg issues."
Cameron finished ninth in the 50m breaststroke and 12th in the 100m breaststroke at the Australian trials.
In January, Cameron was invited to attend the National Flippers Program camp on the Gold Coast.
Cameron's preferred stroke of, breaststroke, is where his chances lie in making the Olympic squad for Paris 2024.
The 21-year-old will compete in the Short Course season over the next few months before lasering in on a good training block ahead of the Olympic trials.
"You talk to some of the Olympic coaches, and they say he's got good speed through the water," John Jordan said.
"He might not be as big or strong as others which are areas he can improve in, but his speed for breaststroke is up there with the elite.
"He'll compete in the Short Course season and aim for the Australian Short Course Championships in August before turning his focus to prepare for the Olympic trials next year."
Teenager Jett Bird also took home some silverware being recognised as the Young Leader of the Year for his work within the Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club.
Jett now swims with Bendigo East, but the 17-year-olds coaching of young swimmers during the past 12 months at KFSC saw him take out the award.
"We had some coaching dramas in the past year and were left without a coach at one stage," Jett's father, Wes Bird, said.
"So, Jett enrolled to go and do a coaching course to help the club keep kids in the pool."
Jett was also appointed as one of the team captains in the past two years.
"As part of being a captain, he helps the younger swimmers with marshalling on race day," Wes Bird said.
"He'd often take warm-ups, get all the kids together, and shadow any newbies to ensure they're prepared for the race.
Wes says the chance to become a leader at such a young age has enabled Jett to grow as a person and help others who might not have as much confidence in themselves.
"He's always been pretty level-headed and thinks of others," Wes said.
"It's helped him come out of his shell because he was a bit shy when he was younger.
"Now, when a kid doesn't feel confident enough to talk to their coach, they can go up to Jett because he's closer to their age bracket."
Jett is also a talented swimmer in his own right, having made the National Championships on the Gold Coast this year in three events and finishing in the top 20 in all.
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic won the Victorian Swimming Club of the Year award.
