Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo's own Jordan and Bird take home silverware

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 27 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Jordan has won his second consecutive Allen Blue Memorial Trophy. Picture by Darren Howe
Cameron Jordan has won his second consecutive Allen Blue Memorial Trophy. Picture by Darren Howe

Two of Bendigo's brightest young stars in the pool were recognised for their hard work at Swimming Victoria's annual awards night on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.