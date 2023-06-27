Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Health former employee suspended from nursing for five years

By Melissa Meehan
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 11:30am
Nurse Francis Logan has been suspended for five years after admitting to multiple allegations. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
A nurse who stripped and dragged a mental health patient into the shower has been suspended from nursing for five years.

