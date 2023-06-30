Gavin Hicks has very little memory of being hit by a car.
What was meant to be a quick ride between work appointments turned into a nightmare for the Bendigo Triathlon Club president.
"I had pretty bad concussion for three or four days, so I don't have a lot of memory," he said.
"I remember that I'm a husband with young kids and that it's winter and it's cold.
"I said to my wife that I remember starting the ride, but I don't remember finishing."
From what he's been told, he was riding along Sedgwick Road at Mandurang at around 2pm on June 1 when he was rear-ended by a car.
Police said Mr Hicks was airborne for 25 metres before landing in the middle of the road.
After being transported to Melbourne, he spent a week in the Royal Melbourne Hospital where he underwent four operations.
Mr Hicks said his injuries were extensive to say the least.
"I had multiple broken bones in my neck, lower back, collarbone, leg and ribs," he said.
"I also had a metal plate put in my neck, left collarbone, right leg and had a bone graft done on my right hip.
"I think having six broken ribs was the most painful (of the injuries)."
For Mr Hicks' wife Marie, it has been a harrowing four weeks.
She said a knock on the door from police was the turning point that "sent everything downhill".
"I'd not long got back from getting the kids when they came to the door," Mrs Hicks said.
"They told me Gavin had been in a bike accident. I didn't want to entertain morbid thoughts, but I could tell there was something more to it.
"The police asked me if I wanted the bike back, I said yes.
"They gave me his shoes and two mangled wheels ... they didn't look like wheels anymore.
"That's when I knew this was really serious."
Mrs Hicks was able to be taken to Melbourne to be with her husband, watching as he was cared for.
Mr Hicks said the days following the crash were a blur.
"It was like a dream," he said.
"It's like I was watching myself being treated and I felt guilty because I didn't know what had happened.
"I think it was more traumatising for my family."
Mrs Hicks said while her husband went through each surgery, she swapped between being a nurse and a wife.
"I was in adrenalin mode ... the wife, mother and nurse mode lead me automatically," she said.
"I was also in a bit of a survival mode as well because I've lost a lot of family members in my past, so I knew I couldn't lose my husband as well."
Mr Hicks was moved back to St John of God Bendigo where he began rehabilitation in preparation for being at home.
"I was very thankful when we could get him back to Bendigo," Mrs Hicks said.
"We spent time preparing the house for Gavin to come home."
Thankfully the house already had some ramps and railings to enable Mr Hicks to move around with his injuries.
Bendigo Highway Patrol senior constable Tony Keglevich was one of the officers who was called to the scene of Mr Hicks' accident that fateful day.
He said it was one of "the more serious" call-outs he had received.
"We got on scene in about 10 to 15 minutes and Gavin was still there when we got there," he said.
"It was that part of the day when the sun can get in your eyes of both the driver and the cyclist, so really the odds were against Gavin."
Senior constable Keglevich stressed both drivers and cyclists needed to be vigilant when sharing the road.
"We really need people to travel and drive to the conditions," he said.
"Thankfully the driver was on scene and we asked him 'if the sun was in your eyes, why didn't you slow down or pull over?'... I don't think people realise you can do that."
Senior constable Keglevich said he expected the driver would face court at a later date "due to the nature of Gavin's injuries".
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
