Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Sought-after Spring Gully is the leafy location for this elevated home with a choice of outdoor living options.
Entertainers will love the undercover patio on the ground level, as well as the generous upper-level balcony with northern views over Bendigo city centre.
Custom designed and built, the home offers sophisticated family living across two levels with plenty of space and stylish additions.
Among the special features are Tasmanian oak floorboards, elegant lighting, high ceilings, a solar system and ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning.
Versatile living spaces for family and guests include a family room, a dining area and a separate formal living space with glass doors to the large balcony.
In the kitchen you'll find stone worktops and plenty of storage options. Designed for maximum form and function, the kitchen has a central island as well as task lighting and a butler's pantry. Appliances include a dishwasher, feature rangehood and impressive stainless steel cooker.
The home has four generous bedrooms and a separate study. More family essentials are walk-in robe, ensuite bathroom, built-in robes, family bathroom, three linen stores and a powder room.
Licensed estate agent Tim Noonan of Belle Property Bendigo said the residence has much to offer buyers seeking a peaceful retreat with a unique aspect.
"It's in a quiet court location with stunning views over Bendigo."
A family-friendly property with an expansive rear garden and secure fencing. The double garage has direct internal access and a lock-up shed is onsite for tools, camping gear, bikes and equipment.
Stroll to Spring Gully Primary School, Spring Gully Reserve and the popular One Tree Hill Hotel.
Handy to La Trobe University, childcare, secondary college and public transport. Spring Gully has a trendy eatery, excellent sporting complex, bush tracks and bike trails. It's a short drive from the city centre for a night out, followed by star gazing from your private balcony.
Visit belleproperty.com and type Kristy Drive in the quick-search box. See more photos as well as floorplans and further information.
Contact Tim and Mark to arrange your private inspection.
