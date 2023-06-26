Police in the state's north-west were busy over the weekend, all on the same stretch of road.
In a post on social media, officers said they intercepted multiple drivers on High Street, Wedderburn, for different offences.
On June 23, they stopped a prime mover and the driver tested positive to methylamphetamine
They were issued an immediate driving prohibition and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.
MORE NEWS:
Then on June 25, on the same stretch of road, police detected a driver travelling 91km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was found to be a suspended driver.
This driver will also be summonsed to attend court at a later date on numerous driving charges, along with having the vehicle impounded for a period of 30 days.
"This is just a small snapshot of the weekend across our PSA," the post said.
"With winter and school holidays now upon us, we ask that you take care on the roads."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.