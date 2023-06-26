Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Despair and hope in another draw for Bendigo City under-18s

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Nuttall is pictured in action during an earlier season game for Bendigo City's under-18s. File picture by Noni Hyett
Jack Nuttall is pictured in action during an earlier season game for Bendigo City's under-18s. File picture by Noni Hyett

BENDIGO City under-18s coach Greg Thomas has praised his players' courage and resilience after coming within a whisker of securing a breakthrough NPL1 victory for the third straight week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.