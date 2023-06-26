Despair and hope in another draw for Bendigo City under-18s

BENDIGO City under-18s coach Greg Thomas has praised his players' courage and resilience after coming within a whisker of securing a breakthrough NPL1 victory for the third straight week.
As they did against Eltham Redbacks a fortnight ago and North Geelong Warriors a week ago, City had to settle for a draw against South Melbourne FC in Sunday's fixture at Caulfield.
A shattering 1-1 draw against South Melbourne followed a quality performance on Saturday in a 4-2 loss against soccer powerhouse Melbourne City, which coach Thomas labelled as every bit as deserving of earning the club a point.
While naturally disappointed to have surrendered a hard but well-earned 1-0 lead in the 78th minute against South Melbourne, Thomas said his talented playing group had emerged upbeat that their time was slowly but surely coming.
"It's such a tough league that they play in. There's not much we can really say from a coaching point of view because the boys are playing so well," he said.
"To be playing against some of the best players in the country, who are in Australian and state under-18s teams, and playing against a powerhouse side like South Melbourne, who have been the benchmark for decades, not just years.
"Our boys were the better side. To come away with one point is really disappointing."
However frustrating, the under-18s performances in recent weeks have been just as heartening as they continue to match strides with some of the game's national powerhouses.
There have been few prouder and more exhilarating moments as when Archie Goudie put City 1-0 up in the 18th minute.
The goal was one for the highlight reel with the talented youngster letting rip from about 60 metres to find the back of the net.
The first half, in particular, produced some of Bendigo City's finest soccer for the season.
"The boys adapted really well ... it was a terrible pitch and really windy, but they followed the game plan perfectly," Thomas said.
"Unfortunately they just came up short again.
"I know it's becoming a bit of a cliché, but they really deserved the win.
"I really feel sorry for the boys because they worked so hard right across the weekend, including the day before against some quality opposition."
The draw against South Melbourne was headlined by a brilliant game by Sam Pitson, who according to Thomas, 'absolutely ran himself into the ground'.
"He was unbelievable," the coach added.
"I could probably reel off numerous other names for mentions - everyone stood up on the weekend.
"To go down to Melbourne and play against an A-League side and have some players go back to Bendigo on Saturday night and travel back down again on Sunday, it was just a fantastic effort.
"The boys deserve to be really proud of themselves."
The weekend came with one casualty, with Goudie expected to be sidelined for several weeks with a serious ankle injury.
Hamish Walker was the standout in Saturday's loss to Melbourne City, contributing both of the team's goals, with his second in the 53rd minute levelling the scores at 2-2.
