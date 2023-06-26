A man with an "appalling" driving record has appeared before the County Court sitting in Bendigo after a string of burglary, theft and driving offences, and for endangering emergency service staff.
Bendigo man Timothy Walker, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to 19 charges for crimes committed from September to November in 2020 as the court heard he had experienced a particularly disadvantaged childhood.
Walker will be sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to:
The most serious charge involves the charge of posing a risk to police members after a police chase through Melbourne on November 2, 2020.
The court heard Walker, a father of three, had speeded through multiple suburbs of Melbourne including Broadmeadows and Fawkner in the early morning and ran multiple red lights at speeds of at least 100km/h in residential areas.
On the Eastern Freeway he was estimated to reach a speed of 140km/h and was also, at points, driving on the wrong side of the road to dodge spike strips placed by police.
Police managed to surround Walker at a 7-Eleven convenience store, where he had been sighted by police airwing, before he reversed into a police van.
A victim impact statement from Constable Ty Christy said the moment made him fear for his life and for the safety of the public, and said he still thinks about the incident regularly.
"I remember thinking, he's going to kill someone," Constable Christy said through the statement.
The court heard Walker had also driven in a negligent manner while pursued by police on October 22, 2020, in Long Gully and on November 5, 2020 in Colston Street, Eaglehawk.
In the latter incident, the court heard Walker travelled 120km/h in a 60km/h zone, running four red lights at speed and overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road near primary schools.
Walker's vehicle crashed in a fence at W McCulloch and Son's causing $750 damage, before he and a female passenger were taken to hospital.
He tested positive for methylamphetamine and was remanded in custody.
The vehicle used in the chases was stolen by Walker from a residential Bendigo address on October 21, 2020.
Walker stole two car keys and a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle while a male living at the home slept.
Walker did not have a valid driving licence at the time of his offences and, the court heard, had never had anything other than a learner's permit.
A victim impact statement from the man from whom Walker stole the vehicle said he had ended his lease four months early because he was worried to have his children attend the address.
The further burglary charges relate to Walker trespassing at 43 Eaglehawk Road medical clinic in Ironbark on September 28, 2020, and the Spring Gully Animal Hospital on October 2, 2020.
At the medical clinic, the court heard Walker stole a box trailer, two computer monitors, a safe, assorted medications, 500 one-ounce silver coins, power tools, sounds bars and a television to the value of approximately $40,000.
At the animal hospital he stole a Dell Computer and attempted to steal autoclave cleaning equipment.
Other Bendigo businesses targeted in Walker's crime spree were Plaza Auto Sales - where he stole number plates; Oasis Car Spa for an attempted theft first with a angle grinder and then a faulty chainsaw; and multiple thefts of fuel from Caltex service stations, APCO service station, Kennington EG Fuel Co, Golden Square Chevron Australia and Coles Express.
Defence lawyer Jonathan Miller told the court Walker had experienced significant abuse and been witness to multiple drug overdoses as a child.
He was placed into foster care at age 12 and did not complete grade five.
The court heard Walker lives with a mild intellectual disability, and started abusing substances at age 10 before beginning heroin at age 14.
From ages 16 to 28 he was addicted to heroin though the court heard methylamphetamine was more of an issue in later years - causing drug-induced psychosis at times.
He also drank heavily prior to going into custody drinking 10 cans of Bourbon and Coke a day according to Mr Miller.
The court heard Walker had been in jail for most of his adult life.
"He is a product of the residential and foster care system," Mr Miller said, referencing the poor treatment his client had faced and the easy access to drugs.
Judge Anne Hassan and Prosecutor David Cordy acknowledged the hardships Walker had faced but agreed his driving history was "appalling" and "hair-raising".
"It is breathtaking that no one has been killed," Mr Cordy said.
"He is of sufficient intelligence to know what he was doing was very, very wrong.
"It is a sad case in many ways but he should never be allowed on the road, ever."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
