Bendigo Hawks Aquatic recognised as states top swimming club

Bendigo Hawks Aquatic is on top of the world after being recognised as the Swimming Victoria Club of the Year on Friday night.
It's the first time in the club's long and storied history that they have received an award of this magnitude.
Club president Adam Webb highlighted just how much the award meant to the club.
"It's the first time a Bendigo club has ever won an award like this, which is pretty significant given how long the history goes back," he said.
"All community sporting clubs, the people who run them are all volunteers, and we're all custodians of this club and its history over 150 years, so we always work on an ethos that while we're here we'll work to set it up for the next generation."
The criteria for the award looks at the contribution a club makes in its community in terms of growing swimming through membership, good governance and community advocacy.
Webb said he believed the Hawks stood out for the award due to the strategic plan the club introduced in 2022 in an effort to make the city of Bendigo one of the premier hubs for swimming in the country.
"I think we've been recognised due to having a clear three-year strategic plan called Growing the Nest Towards 2025," Webb said.
"A key component of it is to play our part in making Bendigo a swimming destination.
"The Dolphins were here before Christmas, and in conjunction with Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East Swimming Clubs, we have six sanctioned Swimming Victoria events every year, but hopefully, this award is a catalyst to further accelerate that."
The Hawks aren't finished, even though they've got their hands on a nice shiny piece of silverware.
With its new direction and surging momentum, the club is shooting for the stars.
"The goal is to be recognised as the Australian Swimming Club of the Year by 2025," Webb said.
"The three pillars we're focused on are membership growth, making Bendigo a swimming destination and being a competitive presence, which is already showing with more kids from Bendigo competing in the country and state championships in the past 12 months than any time since our merger in 2012."
As with any well-functioning community sporting club, it takes a host of volunteers to get it running swimmingly.
This is no different at the Hawks, but Webb put up in lights a couple of family names synonymous with the club as people they couldn't have done it without.
"It's a team effort, but we're fortunate our club has families like the Dullards and Smiths who've been around central Victorian swimming for a long time," Webb said.
"They are very much a steady hand at the wheel whenever a new family comes into our community.
"I also need to give a shoutout to my predecessor Frances Andrews, who led us through the pandemic, and managed to keep the lights on when many other swimming clubs were folding."
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf was on hand Sunday afternoon to present a special banner to the club in celebration of the award.
