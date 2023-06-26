Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic recognised as states top swimming club

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Left to right: Zara Crapper, Hamish Knight, Riley Sterenberg, Jan Spencely, Wally Stables, Josie Simmons, Ruby Cullen and Andrea Metcalf. Picture Bendigo Hawks Aquatic Facebook
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic is on top of the world after being recognised as the Swimming Victoria Club of the Year on Friday night.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

