Rainfall leads to minor flood warning for Avoca River to Charlton

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
An advice warning has been issued by State Emergency Service. Picture by Vic Emergency
Minor flooding may occur from Monday afternoon at Charlton, according to a warning advised by the State Emergency Service.

