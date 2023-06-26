Minor flooding may occur from Monday afternoon at Charlton, according to a warning advised by the State Emergency Service.
The water level along the Avoca River is high due to recent rainfall, with five to 10 millimetres of rainfall recorded in the Avoca catchment in the 24 hours to 12pm Monday.
The Avoca River at Charlton Township is currently at 3.90 metres and rising slowly, below the minor flood level of four metres.
According to the SES, the Avoca River at Charlton Township may peak around the minor flood level on Monday afternoon.
No significant rainfall has been forecast for the remainder of Monday into Tuesday.
The warning advice included to be prepared to act if your situation changes, stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings and monitor weather forecasts and river levels at bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.
