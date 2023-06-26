EAGLEHAWK has continued its resurgence in CV League 1 Men's soccer following a second straight victory on Sunday.
The Hawks, led by Jesse Matthews with two goals, replaced Epsom in fourth spot on the ladder after scoring a hard-fought 3-1 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Their move up the ladder was given a helping hand by a pair of Shepparton teams.
Epsom slipped to fifth spot after being beaten 5-3 by Shepparton South at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday, while the Hawks also moved past Spring Gully United after the Reds lost 3-1 to Shepparton United at Stanley Avenue.
Also on the weekend, Tatura consolidated top spot with a 5-1 victory against Strathdale in Bendigo.
Eaglehawk coach Sunday Dingkar praised his players' effort to virtually put the result beyond doubt by half time, but conceded the second half was a real battle.
"It wasn't the prettiest win - the first 45 minutes we played pretty well and then probably in patches in the second half we dropped our heads a bit and went away from what we were trying to do," he said.
"But a win's a win at the end of the day.
"The win against (Shepparton) United last week obviously helped us momentum-wise and then getting the win against Colts puts us into fourth sport, which really helps us as we gear towards finals."
The Hawks wasted little time in laying the foundations for a win, with Riley Hayton putting the visitors ahead 1-0 in the third minute.
A pair of goals by Matthews in the 13th and 38th minutes ensured a healthy three-goal advantage at half time.
To Colts' credit, they persevered strongly and made things tough for the Hawks in the second half.
Their hard work was eventually rewarded when Jordan Brown found the back of the net in the 90th minute to make the final margin 3-1.
After a slow start to the season, Dingkar is convinced the Hawks are finding their groove.
A promising last three championship games included a 3-2 loss to Spring Gully United in which the Hawks came from 3-0 down early in the contest to claw the margin back to one goal at half time.
"With the players we have at the moment, we definitely belong in top four contention and we could be that surprise packet come finals time," Dingkar said.
"At the moment, everyone is beating everybody, so we are still right in it.
Eaglehawk will look to make it three-in-a-row when it plays Strathdale in the annual NAIDOC game at the redeveloped Tom Flood Sports Centre on July 8.
Likely the performance of the round in the men's competition came from Aaron Niglia, who scored all five of Tatura's goals in a 5-1 win over Strathdale, before half time.
Niglia was playing only his second game of the season.
Liam Nash (Shepparton South) and Josh Dwyer (Epsom) each scored a treble in their clash at Epsom.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United withstood arguably its toughest test to date this season to defeat CV League 1 Women's rival Eaglehawk 2-1 on Sunday.
As they have done all season, Colts were quick to stamp their authority on the contest, racing to a 2-0 lead after 28 minutes following goals by Zoe Cail and Elizabeth Watkins.
But far from being deterred, the Hawks dug deep to push the undefeated ladder leaders the rest of the way.
A 48th minute goal by Isabella Davies sparked hopes of an upset for Eaglehawk, but with neither side able to fully capitalise on their remaining chances, Colts were able to extend their unbeaten run.
Despite their respective ladder standings - Strathfieldsaye Colts United in first at 8-0 and Eaglehawk sixth at 1-7 - Colts coach Phil Berry conceded the Hawks had pushed his side as much as any team this season.
"They are just that side that we seem to have trouble with each time, which is a credit to them. Eaglehawk played really well. Their young team is coming along in leaps and bounds," he said.
"They play a game style that is similar to ours and they do it well.
"But we're happy with how we are going. The Spring Gully result Saturday night (a 2-1 loss to Shepparton United) was helpful for us. It gives us an eight-point buffer."
Berry pinpointed the performances of Lauren White in defence, Rebecca Berry and midfielder Marie Bory, who spent the first half at goalkeeper, as keys in the win.
Colts were boosted by the return of centre back Stacey Chessum from injury and look set to regain winger Maddie Ridsdale, who has been overseas the last three weeks, for their next game against Spring Gully United on July 8.
Hawks coach Kieran Forrest was stoked by their overall performance, which came with the team at less than full-strength.
"I thought we were a little flat before the game and the first half was a little bit average, but we were unreal in the second half and able to keep them scoreless after the break, while scoring ourselves," he said.
"I'm pretty sure 2-1 is their (Colts') closest scoreline all year, so we're impressed with that, especially with where we've come from last year.
"We might not have won a lot of games, but we've been competitive, which is the next step up.
"Our next step forward is to win games. Rome wasn't built in a night, but it will happen eventually.
"It was really good to see the girls step up and do what they did."
Forrest praised the 'confident' work of goalkeeper Alyssa Morden and first-year player Summer Douglas up front.
He is hoping the Hawks can build on their positive effort in a fortnight's time against bottom side Strathdale.
"Our girls have never won a NAIDOC game, so I'm hoping they can kick the day off well to push the positive vibes into the men's game and make it a big occasion for the club," he said.
At Stanley Avenue, Olivia Loverso contributed both goals in Shepparton United's 2-1 win against Spring Gully United.
The Reds dropped to third on the ladder, replaced in second spot by Tatura, which defeated Strathdale 3-0.
