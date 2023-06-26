Year 11 student Jed Daniels takes out 2023 Peter Hunt Medal

Livewire Jed Daniels has taken out Bendigo Senior Secondary College's top award for school footy, claiming the 2023 Peter Hunt Medal.
The year 11 student polled 17 votes from BSSC's three games that saw it go 1-2 and miss out on finals due to a loss to local rivals Catherine McAuley College.
Bendigo Pioneers teammate Pala Kuma was runner-up on 12 votes, with Jack O'Shannessy and Rory McCrann-Peters finishing equal third on eight.
Daniels plays in Strathfieldsaye's under-18s side but has recently got a callup to the Pioneers team debuting in round eight against the Western Jets.
The speedster has averaged 8.66 disposals in his three games for the Pioneers and has made some eye-catching line-bursting runs through packs that show he's a big part of the 2024 plans for Pioneers and BSSC footy.
Daniels joins an impressive list of ex-winners, including Carson James (2022), Mitch Hallinan (2021), Brodie James (2019) and James Schischka (2018).
The Peter Hunt Medal is presented in honour of former South Bendigo footballer Peter Hunt who was a great supporter of the BSSC sporting program.
