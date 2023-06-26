Bendigo City win sets up key clash against Phoenix

BENDIGO City FC will head into this weekend's crucial clash against Men's State League 5 West rival Melton Phoenix full of confidence following another free-scoring win on Saturday.
Despite fielding a depleted line-up due to injuries and unavailability, exacerbated by the club's under-18s having to play on the same day in Melbourne, but at a different venue, City overpowered Tarneit United for an 11-1 victory.
A stirring 10-goal triumph followed the previous week's 9-1 win against Surfside Waves at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
But despite an impressive couple of weeks, Bendigo City has remained in fourth spot on the ladder, nine points behind tearaway ladder leaders Balmoral, which had a bye on the weekend, but only two points behind Melton Phoenix in second place and one point in arrears of third-placed West Point.
The Phoenix easily took care of Deakin University 3-nill on the weekend, while West Point found the back of the net five times in an unblemished win over Ballarat.
City gets their chance to overtake the Phoenix this weekend when the two teams clash at Melton on Saturday at 5pm.
Coach Greg Thomas said City had done everything it needed to do against Tarneit United given the availability of only 16 players across their senior and reserves teams.
Luke Burns and Cress Ndikumana led the way on the scoresheet with four goals apiece, while Riley Henderson contributed two and Sean Boxshall one.
Three of Ndikumana's goals came in the second half as Bendigo City piled on seven in total after holding a 3-1 half time advantage.
With resources low, Thomas praised his players for staying focused.
"(Tarneit) are a bottom side, but it's always a danger when you have only 16 players across the two sides and having a lot of them doubling up across two games." he said.
"But the main thing is we got the three points and got out of there unscathed before we play Melton next week.
"In the context of the season, it's going to be a huge clash for us and one we are really looking forward to."
Bendigo City demonstrated its capabilities by beating Melton Phoenix 2-1 in round four, with Jacob Floyd and Hamish Walker the goal scorers.
Burns' haul of four goals on the weekend increased his season tally to 16, six ahead of his nearest teammate Alex Caldow, who did not play on Saturday.
The win was City's second biggest this season, eclipsed only by their 14-2 victory over Tarneit in round three.
In the reserves clash, Bendigo City defeated Tarneit United 7-3.
City holds tops spot on goal difference with a 10-2-1 record ahead of Wyndham, with Lara United two points back in third.
Bendigo City 11 (C. Ndikumana 4, L. Burns 4, R. Henderson 2, S. Boxshall 1) d Tarneit United 1
Ballarat lt West Point 5
Melton Phoenix 3 d Deakin University 0
Lara United 10 d ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 0
Balmoral bye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.