Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City win sets up key clash against Phoenix

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Burns scored four goals in Bendigo City's 11-1 win against Tarneit United. File picture by Colin Nuttall
Luke Burns scored four goals in Bendigo City's 11-1 win against Tarneit United. File picture by Colin Nuttall

BENDIGO City FC will head into this weekend's crucial clash against Men's State League 5 West rival Melton Phoenix full of confidence following another free-scoring win on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.