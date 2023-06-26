Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Prime minister dismisses Bendigo Hawkei push for Ukraine

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PRIME minister Anthony Albanese has slapped down suggestions Australia should donate Bendigo-built Hawkeis to Ukraine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.