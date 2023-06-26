PRIME minister Anthony Albanese has slapped down suggestions Australia should donate Bendigo-built Hawkeis to Ukraine.
"I know that's been raised. The advice is that that would not be the best way to provide assistance to Ukraine," he said on Monday.
Mr Albanese was speaking at a Canberra press conference after revealing a new $110 million support package for the invaded eastern European nation.
That includes 70 new vehicles like armoured trucks and special operations vehicles, as well as artillery and ammunition, tariff free access for goods and funding for United Nations humanitarian efforts.
No Hawkeis will be sent to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russian invaders in the latest round of assistance.
The decision was made after talks with Defence about the best way to immediately support Ukraine, Mr Albanese said.
"I note that there's some commentators ... around who haven't had access to that [advice] who make various suggestions," he said.
"What we've done is take the best advice possible."
Some of those making suggestions over the last six months have included Ukraine itself, which has run a public relations campaign to "#FreetheHawkei".
It has also included people like Michael Shoebridge, Strategic Analysis Australia director, who has recently argued Australia could donate 300 Hawkeis and 300 Bendigo-built Bushmasters to Ukraine, then immediately fire up production lines to backfill the donations.
"The numbers we have on hand, let alone coming off the production lines, means we would not be taking any risks with our security," told the Bendigo Advertiser several weeks ago.
Australia has now promised or delivered $790 million for Ukraine's war and humanitarian efforts over the 16 months since Russia's full-scale invasion, Mr Albanese said.
Ukraine has welcomed the latest donations.
"We are very grateful to Australia for supporting Ukraine and helping us defeat Russia," it posted on Facebook.
Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton said Australia was taking too long to donate too little despite requests from Ukrainians like president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"President Zelenskyy is now asking for Hawkeis and for other equipment. The government hasn't provided it," Mr Dutton told reporters in Perth.
"Frankly, they should get on with it and provide that support because if they don't lives will be lost. So I hope that they can do that as quickly as possible."
Ukraine' counteroffensive to repel the invaders continues in spite of the chaos that broke out in Russia over the weekend, when Wagner mercenaries rounded on their masters and marched on Moscow.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a number of close allies to discuss what the aborted mutiny might mean, and incremental gains on front lines including in Ukraine's east, Australian Associated Press has reported.
So has the country's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, who discussed both matters with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin.
"We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
There are no immediate signs of that being reported at this stage.
This story was updated by 3pm with comments from the Ukraine embassy, opposition leader Peter Dutton and some of the latest developments in the war.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
