A female driver sustained minor injuries after her vehicle collided with a tree at Lockwood Road in Kangaroo Flat on Monday, June 26.
The 54-year-old single occupant from Shelbourne was heading east towards Bendigo when she lost control of the white Volkswagen van and struck a tree at around 10.45am.
Police said skid marks in the left hand lane of Lockwood Road suggested the van glanced off a tree before coming to rest in nearby shrubbery.
The incident was initially reported as a trapped person rescue, with police, CFA and SES personnel responding before the driver was able to remove herself from the vehicle.
The driver was assessed by paramedics at the crash site before being released, where police carried out drug and alcohol testing.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said the accident was a "near miss", and reinforced the message to motorists to drive to the conditions.
"Pay due care and attention to the road and the conditions," Sergeant McCrann said.
"(The collision shows) just how quickly things can go wrong, if we'd been one metre to the left that would've been a fatal collision."
