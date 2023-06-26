Bendigo Advertiser
Police responded to a 'near miss' collision at Kangaroo Flat

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 12:13pm
The white Volkswagen van was involved in a single vehicle collision at Lockwood Road on Monday, June 26. Picture by Darren Howe
The white Volkswagen van was involved in a single vehicle collision at Lockwood Road on Monday, June 26. Picture by Darren Howe

A female driver sustained minor injuries after her vehicle collided with a tree at Lockwood Road in Kangaroo Flat on Monday, June 26.

