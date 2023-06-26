Eaglehawk recorded another statement win on Friday night when it defeated Golden Square 9.5 (59) to 5.4 (34).
Teenager Sienna Hobbs was the star of the show kicking six goals in tough conditions at Wade Street in a breakout performance for the young forward.
Hobbs, who is in the Bendigo Pioneers squad, is only 16 but showed her potential with three goals in the first quarter to give the Hawks a blistering start.
Hawks coach Molly Metcalf tipped her budding star for a bag of goals in the near future only a couple of weeks ago, and she was thrilled to see her prediction come true on the big stage.
"We know she's got that potential, and to do it against a top side was very impressive," Metcalf said.
"She was being double-teamed for a while, and even on a tough night conditions-wise, she was still marking everything."
After the Bulldogs mounted a charge in the second term, the Hawks came out firing from the main break piling on three quick goals and four for the quarter in what proved to be the decisive moment of the night.
Metcalf said her sides structure fell down in the second but was pleased with the composure shown to bounce back.
"We dropped off a bit in the second quarter and allowed them to get on top around the ball, so it was important for us to reset at halftime," she said.
"We were moving the ball too slowly, and our forwards pushed up to high, which meant we lost our shape around the footy, but to reset and come out firing the way we did was a great sign."
The win moves the Hawks back into second ahead of a date with the undefeated Castlemaine.
They couldn't be going into the game with better form, having beaten the Bulldogs and Bendigo Thunder in the previous fortnight.
Metcalf said the intensity of Friday night's contest would hold them in good stead going forward.
"For us, it was a bit of a finals preview and a taste of what we can expect in a couple of weeks," she said.
"Our attack on the footy is good, we seem to be gelling well, and we've got a quick young group that loves to take the game on, which could trouble Castlemaine.
The Hawk's performance against the Magpies in round two will give them confidence.
While they eventually fell by 33 points, they were within two goals at three-quarter-time and were missing 250 games worth of experience in Kelly Mensforth and Eileen Mitchell.
The top-of-the-table clash will be played at Canterbury Park after the league bye this weekend.
Elsewhere in the CVFLW, the Magpies did what was expected of them against North Bendigo, and the Thunder celebrated vice-captain Jaime Sawers's 250th game in style, defeating Strathfieldsaye by 169 points.
