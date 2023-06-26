You may have found yourself reaching for an umbrella more than usual this month, as Bendigo received more than double the amount of rain than the June average with four days to spare.
For the first 26 days of June 2023, 109.4 millimetres of rain has been recorded, more than twice the mean rainfall for June of 50.7 millimetres, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Last year's total rainfall for June was 48.8 millimetres.
The highest daily rainfall this month occurred on Thursday, June 8, when 38.8 millimetres of rain fell. Last Friday had the second most rain with 20.6 millimetres.
There have been 12 days with at least one millimetre of rainfall, five more than the mean number of days.
The region is 18 millimetres off the monthly record for rainfall in June, 127.4 millimetres, which occurred in 1995, according to data at Farm Online Weather.
The bureau has predicted showers every day for the rest of the week except Thursday.
While the month has been wetter, temperatures have been on par for June.
The mean temperature has been 13.5 degrees Celsius, 0.5 higher than the all-time mean.
The warmest day has been Sunday, June 4 at 18.5 degrees Celsius, while the coldest so far was Wednesday, June 21 at 9.1 degrees Celsius.
